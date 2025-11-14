Bengals vs. Steelers Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 11 (Will Cincinnati Cover?)
Just about every team still has a chance to win the AFC North at this point in the season, and the division leaders will try to maintain their lead at Acrisure Stadium in Week 11. The Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Cincinnati Bengals as 5.5-point favorites on Sunday. A win will help them hold off the surging Baltimore Ravens.
Pittsburgh is the only team in its division with a winning record (5-4) despite the fact that it’s lost three of its last four games. It lost a close game against Cincinnati in Joe Flacco’s first start for the Bengals earlier this season and hopes to even things up with a win in round two. Can the Bengals put up a fight after narrowly losing back-to-back shootouts against the New York Jets and Chicago Bears?
Here’s our score prediction for the matchup ahead of kickoff.
Bengals vs. Steelers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Bengals: +5.5 (-108)
- Steelers: -5.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Bengals: +200
- Steelers: -245
Total
- 49.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
The Steelers are 5-4 against the spread this year and have only covered in games they’ve won so far. The OVER has hit in every game Flacco has played in for the Bengals.
Bengals vs. Steelers Final Score Prediction
Pittsburgh is 4-1 against the spread in wins this year so there’s a good chance they’ll cover with a victory. However, they weren’t close to interrupting Flacco’s connection with Ja’Marr Chase in his Bengals debut.
The Steelers have given up a total of seven touchdown passes with no interceptions in their previous three losses. That won’t fly against a team with Chase and Tee Higgins out wide alongside the league’s 30th best rushing attack. The Bengals have no choice but to air it out.
Pittsburgh clearly has no answer for Chase and Cincinnati has had some time to clean some things up and get rest during its Week 10 bye. They might not win because of their defense, but they can stay close enough to cover.
Final Score Prediction: Steelers 28, Bengals 24
