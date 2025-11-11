Bengals vs. Steelers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 11
The Cincinnati Bengals head into Pittsburgh after their bye week to take on a Steelers team coming off a 25-10 loss on Sunday Night Football.
It was a disappointing result for the Steelers, who upset the Colts the week before. They should be able to get back in the winning column at home, though, as the Bengals have lost two straight and six of their last seven contests.
The Bengals took down the Steelers 33-31 in Cincinnati. Can Pittsburgh get revenge at home?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 11.
Bengals vs. Steelers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Bengals +5.5 (-110)
- Steelers -5.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Bengals: +190
- Steelers: -230
Total
- 49.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Bengals vs. Steelers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, November 16
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Acrisure Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Bengals record: 3-6
- Steelers record: 5-4
Bengals vs. Steelers Betting Trends
- The Bengals are 3-6 against the spread this season.
- The Steelers are 4-5 against the spread this season.
- The OVER is 6-2-1 in the Bengals' games this season.
- The OVER is 5-4 in the Steelers' games this season.
- The Bengals are 1-3 against the spread on the road this season.
- The Steelers are 3-2 against the spread at home this season.
Bengals vs. Steelers Injury Reports
Bengals Injury Report
- Samaje Perine – questionable
- Shemar Stewart – questionable
Steelers Injury Report
- Darius Slay – questionable
- Isaac Seumalo – questionable
- Jabrill Peppers – questionable
- Scotty Miller – questionable
- Brodric Martin-Rhodes – questionable
- Logan Lee – questionable
- Cole Holcomb – questionable
Bengals vs. Steelers Key Player to Watch
Ja’Marr Chase, Wide Receiver, Cincinnati Bengals
If the Bengals are going to sweep the season series against the Steelers, Ja’Marr Chase needs to have a big game. The wideout is second in the league with 831 receiving yards, and leads the NFL with 76 catches in nine games.
Chase had one of his best games of the season in the Bengals’ 33-31 win over Pittsburgh. He caught a whopping 16 of 23 targets for 161 yards and a touchdown.
The Bengals are going to be looking his way a ton again this week, and it’ll be up to the Steelers to stop him.
Bengals vs. Steelers Prediction and Pick
The Bengals snatched defeat from the jaws of victory in each of their last two games, blowing a 31-16 lead to the Jets and a last-minute lead against the Bears.
Still, the Bengals have shown that they can keep up offensively, with 33, 38, and 42 points in their last three contests.
This game is pretty accurately priced at the 5.5-point spread. I’d love the Bengals if this line moves to +6 or +6.5, and it might even be worth buying the hook.
Instead, I’ll go with the over after 64 points were scored in the first meeting, and the Bengals have had even higher-scoring games in their last two.
Pick: Over 49.5 (-115)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
