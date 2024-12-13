Bengals vs. Titans Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 15 (Can Bettors Lay Points With Cincy?)
The Cincinnati Bengals snapped a losing streak in Week 14, beating the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football, and now they find themselves as road favorites in Week 15 against the Tennessee Titans.
It’s been a rough season for Cincinnati – which has one of the worst defenses in the NFL – but it should win this game against the Titans, who lost to the Mac Jones-led Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 14.
Tennessee has been awful against the spread (league-worst 2-11) in the 2024 season, and Will Levis simply has not been good enough for the Titans to consider him the quarterback of the future.
If you’re looking to bet on this game, the SI Betting team has you covered. Using the latest odds and analysis, I’m attempting to predict the final score in this game with how I’m leaning against the spread for this matchup.
Bengals vs. Titans Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Bengals -5 (-110)
- Titans +5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Bengals: -205
- Titans: +170
Total
- 46.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
The Titans are the worst team in the NFL against the spread this season, going 2-11 ATS, while Cincinnati is 7-6 against the spread in 13 games.
The Titans have not covered in two games as a home underdog.
Bengals vs. Titans Final Score Prediction
Earlier this week, SI Betting’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan revealed that he’s all about the underdog Titans on Sunday in his Road to 272 column – where he picks every game, every week:
The Bengals were lucky to win and cover against the Cowboys on Monday night and now they're on a short week against a Titans team that has been much better than their record shows this season. Tennessee will enter Week 15 ranking 18th in the league in Net Yards per Play at 0.0.
It's tough to lay points on the Bengals any week. Their defense has been atrocious, even allowing the Cowboys to gain 5.5 yards per play, meaning any slight hiccup by the offense and their opponent will be in a position to win late in the game. Since Week 8, the Bengals defense is last in the league in opponent EPA and it's not particularly close. The Titans defense is 18th in that time frame.
While MacMillan thinks that the Titans are the bet to make in this matchup, I simply cannot trust them after they lost 10-6 to Mac Jones in Week 14.
Joe Burrow will score way more points than that, and Will Levis has been entirely too inconsistent in his NFL career to trust him to cover the five points in this matchup.
On top of that, Tennessee has only covered in two of its 13 games this season. I’m fading the Titans on Sunday.
Final Score Prediction: Bengals 27, Titans 16
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
