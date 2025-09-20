Bengals vs. Vikings Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 3 (Bet on Jefferson)
The Minnesota Vikings are looking to hand the Cincinnati Bengals their first loss as both teams battle without their starting quarterback in Week 3.
The Bengals have put up 48 points through two weeks, but have also allowed 43. On the other side, the Vikings have been outscored 46-33 in two games after a 22-6 loss in Atlanta last week.
How will things look in Week 3 as the Bengals hit the road again?
Let’s take a look at a few prop picks, including an anytime touchdown scorer, for Bengals vs. Vikings on Sunday, September 21.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Bengals vs. Vikings
- Noah Fant OVER 2.5 Receptions (-132)
- Justin Jefferson OVER 24.5 Longest Reception (-114)
- Chase Brown Anytime TD (-115)
Noah Fant OVER 2.5 Receptions (-132)
The Bengals have one of the best wide receiving duos in the league with Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, but don’t overlook tight end Noah Fant. He has seven catches on nine targets through two games, and has even hauled in one of those passes for a touchdown.
The Vikings have allowed seven catches to tight ends through two weeks, including four to Kyle Pitts last time out against the Falcons. Fant reached this three-catch mark in his only game against the Vikings last season, and the Bengals targeted him six times in that contest.
Fant has 3+ catches in each of his first two games this season, and did so in 11 of 14 contests last year. That’s 13 of his last 16 regular-season games, an 81.25% clip.
Justin Jefferson OVER 24.5 Longest Reception (-114)
The Vikings will be turning to Carson Wentz under center with second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy dealing with an ankle injury. That may mean that they lean more on their running game, but they’re going to have to pass at some point, and Justin Jefferson is their main target.
Jefferson has seven catches on 13 targets this season, including a 50-yard reception in Week 2. He had a catch of at least 25 yards in 14 of 18 total games last season for 15 of 20 in the last two years.
Whether it be Wentz trying to throw it downfield to Jefferson, or the receiver racking up some yards after the catch, 25 yards is very doable for the top wideout.
Chase Brown Anytime TD (-115)
The Vikings defense has been a bit stingy in terms of giving up touchdowns through two games, but that was partially due to the Falcons settling for five field goals in Week 2. Tyler Allgeier scored the lone touchdown for Atlanta, and Chase Brown should follow in his footsteps this week.
Brown scored in the Bengals’ Week 1 win in Cleveland, and had a touchdown in nine of 16 games last season.
Cincinnati should lean on Brown more, especially with Joe Burrow likely to miss the rest of the season due to a toe injury.
