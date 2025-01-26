Best AFC, NFC Championship Game Anytime TD Scorer Picks Today (Target Jayden Daniels)
There are just three NFL games left to bet on this season, so why not take a stab at some anytime touchdown scorer picks for the AFC and NFC title games on Sunday?
Every week this season, the SI Betting team has shared our favorite picks for players to score, and championship weekend is no different.
In the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles are home favorites against the Washington Commanders, and Peter Dewey and Iain MacMillan are both targeting Commanders players to find the end zone in that matchup.
Later in the AFC title game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills, Dewey has a veteran player that is a must bet for the Chiefs after a big showing in the divisional round.
Here's a full breakdown of all the picks for Sunday's action!
Best AFC/NFC Championship Game Anytime TD Scorer Picks
- Dyami Brown Anytime TD (+320) – Iain MacMillan
- Travis Kelce Anytime TD (+125) – Peter Dewey
- Jayden Daniels Anytime TD (+205) – Peter Dewey
Dyami Brown Anytime TD (+320) – Iain MacMillan
Dyami Brown has been the postseason hero for the Washington Commanders through the first two games. He has hauled in a combined 11 receptions for 107 yards and a touchdown in their first two playoff games and has become one of the top weapons for Jayden Daniels.
If that continues in the NFC Championship, Brown offers fantastic odds at +320 odds to score a second touchdown in the playoffs.
Travis Kelce Anytime TD (+125) – Peter Dewey
I’m starting to think the Kansas City Chiefs allowed Travis Kelce to coast – by his standards – in the regular season to make sure he was ready for the three-game sprint to the Super Bowl in the playoffs.
In the divisional round, Kelce was targeted eight times, catching seven passes for 117 yards and a score. This is right in line with his stat line in his final regular-season showing, when he caught eight passes for 84 yards and a score to clinch the No. 1 seed against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Now, Kelce is set at +125 to score against a Buffalo defense that gave up 92 receptions, 817 receiving yards and five scores to the tight end position in the regular season.
We know at this point that Kelce is going to be the No. 1 target for Mahomes – especially when he’s in trouble – and the veteran looked spry against Houston. At plus money, Kelce is a must-bet in my eyes this week.
Jayden Daniels Anytime TD (+205) – Peter Dewey
The Eagles-Commanders matchup could be a high-scoring affair, and I think Jayden Daniels is primed to use his legs early and often in the NFC title game.
In his last matchup with the Eagles (which Washington won), Daniels carried the ball nine times for 81 yards. He finished the regular season with 891 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns, and he’s turned to his legs even more in the playoffs.
In two postseason games, Daniels has 29 carries (13 and 16 respectively) for 87 yards. While he hasn’t scored yet, the rookie has shown a willingness to tuck and run when he needs to.
Traditionally, quarterbacks run the ball more in the playoffs to avoid making a mistake throwing the ball, and Daniels may have to scramble a little more with guard Sam Cosmi out for the season with a torn ACL.
For a player that will have the ball in his hands every play, Daniels is a great bet at +205.
