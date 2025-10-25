Best College Football Bets Today for Week 9 (Predictions for Indiana-UCLA, Missouri-Vanderbilt, and More)
Week 9 of the college football season is here and if you're waking up on Saturday and have yet to place your bets for today's action, don't worry, I have you covered.
In this article, I'm going to break down my best bet and a little something for everyone, including a wager on a favorite, an underdog, and a bet on a total.
Indiana -25.5 (-115) vs. UCLA
UCLA has been a fun story the past few weeks, but the Cinderella run will end on Saturday. The Bruins' win against Penn State looks less impressive in hindsight and the Bruins' failed to cover the spread in their win against Rutgers.
Don't think Indiana is anything other than one of the few truly elite teams in the country. Indiana ranks fourth amongst all teams in adjusted EPA per play and they lead all teams in net success rate at +19.6%, which is 2.5% better than any other team.
Despite their three-game win streak, the Bruins still rank in the bottom third of the country in virtually every metric. Indiana is going to cruise past UCLA based on skill and talent alone.
Missouri vs. Vanderbilt OVER 53.5 (-110)
The OVER is 8-4 in Missouri's last 12 games and 6-3 in Vanderbilt's last nine games, and I think we're going to see another high-scoring affair on Saturday. Vanderbilt's offense has been one of the best in the country this season, ranking fourth in adjusted EPA per play, but they've struggled defensively, ranking 109th in opponent adjusted EPA per play.
The two offenses in this game also rank close to the top in the country in success rate. Vanderbilt is second at 52.2% and Missouri is 12th at 48.4%.
Let's sit back and root for points in this SEC showdown.
LSU +114 vs. Texas A&M
This is the ultimate "sell high" spot on Texas A&M and "buy low" spot on LSU. Despite a couple of tough losses this season, LSU still ranks fairly high in some advanced metrics, including 39th in adjusted EPA per play. I also expect LSU to find some level of success throwing the football in this one. The Aggies rank 39th in the country in opponent EPA per dropback. Let's not forget about the home-field advantage that LSU has, which has been proven in its 6-0 ATS run at home against the Aggies. That's enough for me to take LSU to pull off the upset.
