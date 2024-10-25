Best College Football Prop Bets for BYU vs. UCF in Week 9 (Target RJ Harvey)
BYU will try to keep its undefeated season alive on the road against a UCF team that is trying to get its season back on track.
The Knights have turned to Jacurri Brown at quarterback, which has re-ignited the team's offense, namely RJ Harvey at running back. While the UCF offense may be back on track, the BYU passing game remains a tough one to slow down, and Darrius Lassiter may be in for a big afternoon with the Cougars.
Here's three player props to target in BYU vs. UCF in Big 12 action.
Best College Football Prop Bets for BYU vs. UCF in Week 9
- Jacurri Brown OVER 122.5 Passing Yards
- Darius Lassiter OVER 67.5 Receiving Yards
- RJ Harvey OVER 118.5 Rushing Yards
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Jacurri Brown OVER 122.5 Passing Yards
Brown struggled as a passer on the road against Iowa State last week, completing only eight of his 20 passes for 62 yards with two interceptions, but this number is far too low for the starting quarterback of a capable offense.
The Miami transfer passed for 207 yards in about one half of work against Cincinnati the week prior, so I’m going to attribute some of his struggles to his first true road environment start.
The up-tempo UCF offense should give Brown plenty of volume to get over this mark against a BYU secondary that grades out nicely, 14th in EPA/Pass, but is bottom half of the country in tackles for loss and sacks. If Brown is going to pass the ball 20-plus times again, I’m confident he can get over this number.
Darius Lassiter OVER 67.5 Receiving Yards
Lassiter has emerged as the top target in the BYU passing game, garnering double digit targets in the last three games for the Cougars.
The team will have an advantageous matchup on Saturday against a poor UCF secondary that is 81st in EPA/Pass and 85th in explosive pass defense.
The Knights have allowed a receiver to clear 80 yards in every game against FBS foes this season, which makes me confident that Lassiter can add to this streak on Saturday.
In Big 12 play, Lassiter has receiving yard totals of 26, 120, 86 and 129.
RJ Harvey OVER 118.5 Rushing Yards
With a quarterback change, the field was opened up for Harvey to resume his blistering pace in the up-tempo UCF run-based offense.
Harvey ran for 100-plus yards in the first three games of the season, but as the Knights ran into quarterback issues with a limited KJ Jefferson, the run game got shut down as teams loaded the box against him.
Now, with Brown under center, Harvey is back on track, fresh off a 196-yard effort against Iowa State on 25 carries.
The clear top back against a BYU defense that ranks 94th in EPA/Rush, Harvey will have plenty of opportunities to soar over this total.
