Best College Football Prop Bets for Miami (Florida) vs. Louisville in Week 8
Miami continues its quest for an ACC Championship on the road against Louisville as small road favorites.
There can be fireworks in this one with two high flying offenses set to do battle, which players should you key in on in the player prop market? Two Miami pass catchers stand out, including star wide receiver Xavier Restrepo, as well as Louisville's emerging running back Isaac Brown in the player prop market. Let's break it down below!
Best College Football Prop Bets for Miami (Florida) vs. Louisville
- Elijah Arroyo OVER 25.5 Receiving Yards
- Xavier Restrepo OVER 81.5 Receiving Yards
- Isaac Brown OVER 68.5 Rushing Yards
Elijah Arroyo OVER 25.5 Receiving Yards
Arroyo continues to be a factor in the Miami passing game, and especially used in games of consequence.
Despite a low receiving yard output in the Hurricanes’ previous game against Cal, he had five targets with three catches for only 14 yards. He had two catches for 88 yards against Virginia Tech and 89 yards on four catches against Florida.
Against Cal, Arroyo played on 48 of passing snaps and ran 43 routes. He is on the field too often not to garner a handful of targets, and he has the ability to rip off excess yardage after the catch.
Louisville’s defense is outside the top 90 in coverage this season, so this matchup plus usage leads me to the over.
Xavier Restrepo OVER 81.5 Receiving Yards
Cam Ward’s favorite target, Restrepo continues to outperform the market.
Restrepo has cleared this mark in four of six games, including getting to 100 yards in three of those games. He has at least eight targets in three games against Power Four competition, and in those games is averaging north of 111 yards per game.
The Louisville defense is 69th in EPA/Pass and lacks the ability to shut down passing games so I’ll go with the top target in the passing game to show up.
Isaac Brown OVER 68.5 Rushing Yards
Brown has taken over as the lead back in the Louisville offense, and while the Miami defensive line is sturdy, this number isn’t accounting for likely usage.
The freshman has run for 72 yards on 13 carries, 117 yards on 10 carries and 146 yards on 20 carries in the last three games after taking over as the starter.
While the Hurricanes defensive line ranks 19th in line yards, it is prone to explosive runs, 132nd in explosive rush rate, which sets up nicely for Brown to rip off a few chunk gains while getting heavy usage on Saturday.
Miami has allowed two running backs to go for over 100 yards already this season, I wouldn't be shocked to see another one eclipse. that mark on Saturday.
