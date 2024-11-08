Best College Football Prop Bets for New Mexico vs. San Diego State in Week 11
If you're staying up late for Friday night college football action, there is a gold mine of player prop opportunities in New Mexico vs. San Diego State.
Under first year head coaches, both New Mexico and San Diego State have trotted out high octane offenses with lackluster defenses, which has made for entertaining affairs all season long. In this Week 11 Mountain West showdown, I'm looking at three key contributors to clear their respective player props.
Get ready for Week 11 action here!
Best College Football Prop Bets for New Mexico vs. San Diego State Week 9
- Eli Sanders OVER 57.5 Rushing Yards
- Devon Dampier OVER 64.5 Rushing Yards
- Danny O’Neil OVER 223.5 Passing Yards
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Eli Sanders OVER 57.5 Rushing Yards
Sanders is fresh off his best game of the season, rushing for 205 yards on 17 carries with two touchdowns.
While that was the first time that he cleared 100 yards on the season, he has been a steady force in this Lobos offense, rushing for at least 70 yards in five of the other eight games.
The Lobos have an advantageous matchup against the San Diego State defense that has been pushed around all season defending the rush, ranking 124th in defensive line yards and 106th in EPA/Rush.
Sanders is the No. 1 option in a high-octane offense that has plenty of creative ways to get him the ball, back him to go over this mark in a game with a total in the high 60’s.
Devon Dampier OVER 64.5 Rushing Yards
Sanders is a good bet to go over his rushing yard total, but it’s Dampier who is the Lobos’ leading rusher this season.
The sophomore has been dynamic in Bronco Mendenhall’s offense, rushing the ball five or more times in every game since the opener, and has rushed the ball at least 11 times in the last four games. Dampier has rushed for 50 or more yards in all but two games, so he has a steady floor, and an average of 82.7 yards.
While the concern is that San Diego State is top 10 in the country in sacks, the volume of plays should offset that and give Dampier plenty of bites at getting over this total given that both teams are top 50 in seconds per play.
Danny O’Neil OVER 223.5 Passing Yards
New Mexico’s defense is among the worst in the nation, bottom 10 in almost any metric you will look at.
Meanwhile, the freshman quarterback O’Neil has started to come into his own for the Aztecs in Sean Lewis’ fast-paced offense. He has gone under this total in two straight, but given the up-tempo nature of this game, I expect O’Neil to settle in nicely.
He has shown the ability to clear this mark with 254 passing yards against Wyoming and 246 against Central Michigan, two defenses in the same realm as this Lobos’ patchwork pass defense.
With a game in the 60’s, I expect O’Neil to get his and clear this total.
More College Football Stories
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Follow Reed on Twitter @ReedWallach and get all his college football bets on betstamp @rw33
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.