Best College Football Prop Bets for Rutgers vs. USC
In what is expected to be a high-scoring Big Ten affair, Rutgers and USC meet in Los Angeles on Friday night in Big Ten action.
Both running backs will be on center stage in this one, and we are eyeing both USC's Woody Marks and Rutgers' Kyle Monangai in the player prop market for this must-win game for a pair of teams on losing streaks.
Keep reading to find out how to hit the prop market in this late night showdown out west.
College Football Prop Bets for Rutgers vs. USC
- Woody Marks OVER 97.5 Rushing Yards
- Ja’Kobi Lane OVER 38.5 Receiving Yards
- Kyle Monangai OVER 89.5 Rushing Yards
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Woody Marks OVER 97.5 Rushing Yards
Rutgers is battling a host of injuries on the defensive side of the ball and the team’s rush defense has been the real weak point of the unit. The Scarlet Knights are now 122nd in EPA/Rush and allowing more than five yards per carry, outside the top 115 nationally.
Despite throwing the ball a ton, USC has been incredibly dynamic on the ground, led by the Mississippi State transfer Marks. Overall, the Trojans are averaging more than five yards per carry and rank 35th in EPA/Rush.
Despite facing some stingy rush defenses, Marks has cleared the century mark in four of seven games and has at least 13 carries in each outing.
Ja’Kobi Lane OVER 38.5 Receiving Yards
Lane has emerged as one of the key cogs in the USC offense, especially around the goal line.
The 6’4” receiver has at least seven targets in three of the last four games and while his production has been hit-or-miss, he has cleared 50 yards receiving in four of seven games this season. He has played on at least 70% of passing snaps in every Big Ten game.
Given the matchup against a lackluster Rutgers secondary, Lane may be in for a big showing on Friday night.
Kyle Monangai OVER 89.5 Rushing Yards
USC’s rush defense remains shaky at best. The unit is 93rd in the country in yards per carry allowed, and has allowed over 100 yards to the likes of Kalel Mullings and Darius Taylor in Big Ten play.
Kyle Monangai is the next stud running back in a list of Big Ten RBs that have torched the Trojans on the ground. Despite popping up on the injury report last week ahead of Rutgers’ loss to UCLA, Monagai ran the ball 19 times for 106 yards and three touchdowns.
The Scarlet Knights offense doesn’t have a viable passing game, so it all falls on Monangai, who should flirt with 100 yards for the fifth time in eight games.
More College Football Stories
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Follow Reed on Twitter @ReedWallach and get all his college football bets on bet stamp @rw33
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.