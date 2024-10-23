Best College Football Prop Bets for Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh
Syracuse and Pitt highlight Thursday night action in what should be a high scoring ACC showdown.
The Panthers have remained undefeated this season, but will face a stiff test against a high octane Syracuse passing offense. How should we target player props on both sides in this one with plenty of talent set to go up against struggling defenses?
Here's two to get the weekend started.
Best College Football Player Props for Syracuse vs. Pitt
- Oronde Gadsen OVER 71.5 Receiving Yards
- Desmond Reid OVER 79.5 Rushing Yards
Oronde Gadsen OVER 71.5 Receiving Yards
Gadsen continues to be among the best pass catching tight ends in the country, going over this total in four of six games on the year.
The team will face a Pitt team that can’t stop the pass and has struggled to slow down tight ends all season long. The Panthers are 103rd in EPA/Pass this season and 89th in explosive pass rate.
Gadsden has at least seven targets in all but one game this season, and with Pitt’s inability to defend the pass, I’m going to bank on Kyle McCord and the passing game to show out on Thursday night.
Desmond Reid OVER 79.5 Rushing Yards
Reid has been the focal point of this revamped Pitt offense that has been humming all season long. The team is averaging nearly six yards per carry and is top 10 in explosive rush rate, and the junior running back is the catalyst.
He has cleared this total in three of five games this season and has at least 11 carries in each while averaging six yards per carry.
The Syracuse defense has been leaky all season, but its inability to contain the running game has me keying in on Reid. Stanford was able to tally 173 rushing yards while Ohio tallied 262 earlier in the season.
There should be plenty of points in this one, and I’ll side with Reid showing out after a BYE week to rest up.
