Best College Football Prop Bets for Texas A&M vs. South Carolina in Week 10

One of the biggest games on the Week 10 card features Texas A&M in primetime for the second week in a row, this time on the road in Columbia, South Carolina to face a well rested Gamecocks team.
How can South Carolina deploy LaNorris Sellers to better the team's chances of winning? We discuss both Sellers passing and rushing yard prop as well as Texas A&M's Le'Veon Moss' rushing yard prop in our player prop betting preview below!
Best Prop Bets for Texas A&M vs. South Carolina
- LaNorris Sellers UNDER 167.5 Passing Yards
- LaNorris Sellers OVER 21.5 Rushing Yards
- Le’Veon Moss UNDER 83.5 Rushing Yards
LaNorris Sellers UNDER 167.5 Passing Yards
Sellers is limited as a passer, but has gone over this in two straight games. However, I believe those numbers are a bit misleading given that Alabama’s defense is far worse than expected and the Gamecocks were able to blowout Oklahoma.
Given that this game has a low total and is expected to be a rock fight with a low total, I’m going to bank on the Texas A&M defense having answers for the limited Gamecocks passing game.
On the season, South Carolina ranks outside the top 100 in EPA/Play, but the real issue is the team’s shaky offensive line against the Texas A&M defensive line. The Aggies pass rush is elite, evident in the team’s resounding second half effort against LSU.
Texas A&M is 36th in sacks and 11th in tackles for loss, so I don’t expect a ton of time for Sellers to read the defense. This season, when under pressure, Sellers is completing 41% of his passes with nine turnover worthy plays.
The Aggies should win at the line of scrimmage all night and put South Carolina in obvious passing situations, where the visitors can drop more back into coverage. The home underdogs are 98th in third down success rate while Texas A&M is 26th in that same metric on defense.
In a projected rockfight, take the under on Sellers’ passing yards.
LaNorris Sellers OVER 21.5 Rushing Yards
The South Carolina offense has allowed more sacks than all but one team in the country (Oklahoma), a big issue against the elite Texas A&M defensive line.
Sellers is going to have a ton of negative yardage due to sacks, but off a BYE week, I expect South Carolina to look to improve its field position by using Sellers as a rusher. He has run the ball at least 10 times in all but one game he has played in this season, and has gone over this number in four of six games.
With fresh legs, against a potentially taxed Texas A&M defense, I like for the Gamecocks to look to use Sellers more as a rusher than a passer.
Le’Veon Moss UNDER 83.5 Rushing Yards
Moss is the lead back in the Texas A&M backfield, but Amari Daniels has had his fair share of rushes as well, so I don’t expect a monster volume game from Moss. Further, he is set to face an elite South Carolina defense on the road.
The Gamecocks are top 10 in yards per carry allowed and has one of the best defensive lines in the country, ranking 11th in tackles for loss.
While Moss has shown the ability to get over this mark, given the defensive matchup, and the likelihood that this game will feature a ton of, if not all of, Marcell Reed at quarterback who can attack the Gamecocks offense with his legs, I need to go under on Moss’ rushing yard prop.
I believe the Texas A&M inability to have a dominant passing game will lead to a lot more loaded boxes for Moss and co. to run through, limiting his ability to rip off a chunk play.
