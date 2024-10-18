Best College Football Prop Bets for Week 8: Carson Beck Highlights Player Props to Target
The stars will be out to play in Week 8 of college football, highlighting our favorite prop bets for the Saturday card.
Carson Beck will look to lead Georgia to victory with the team's elite passing attack against an untested Texas secondary. History says to trust Beck's passing yards over in big games where he is expected to air it out.
Meanwhile, I'm backing two running backs to clear their respective rushing yards total given heightened usage in some of the bigger games on the slate. Find out which tailbacks to go over on on Saturday below.
Best College Football Player Props for Week 8
- Isaac Brown OVER 68.5 Rushing Yards
- Kalel Mullings OVER 81.5 Rushing Yards
- Carson Beck OVER 264.5 Passing Yards
Isaac Brown OVER 68.5 Rushing Yards
Brown has taken over as the lead back in the Louisville offense, and while the Miami defensive line is sturdy, this number isn’t accounting for likely usage.
The freshman has run for 72 yards on 13 carries, 117 yards on 10 carries and 146 yards on 20 carries in the last three games after taking over as the starter.
While the Hurricanes defensive line ranks 19th in line yards, it is prone to explosive runs, 132nd in explosive rush rate, which sets up nicely for Brown to rip off a few chunk gains while getting heavy usage on Saturday.
Miami has allowed two running backs to go for over 100 yards already this season, I wouldn't be shocked to see another one eclipse. that mark on Saturday.
Kalel Mullings OVER 81.5 Rushing Yards
This number is far too short for Mullings, who is off a quiet outing in the loss to Washington as the Wolverines needed to lean on its passing game in a negative game script against a sturdy Washington defensive line.
However, Mullings should be able to feast on an Illinois defense that is 105th in defensive line yards and 96th in yards per carry.
Michigan will start Jack Tuttle in hopes of reinvigorating the passing game and giving the Wolverines the ability to show different looks, but ultimately this team is still going to lean on its ground game, which should lead to a healthy dose of Mullings, who had 15 or more carries in the three games prior, eclipsing 100 yards in each.
Carson Beck OVER 264.5 Passing Yards
As noted in this week’s Reed ‘Em and Weep, I’m eyeing Beck to have a big game through the air in this one.
Beck over pass yards is my favorite player prop on the board at 264.5. In games in which he has passed the ball more than 35 times over the last two seasons, he has eclipsed this mark in all four of five of them, not going lower than 261. Given the likely game script, and that Georgia is outside the top third in EPA/Rush nationally, I think this game falls on Beck's arm.
