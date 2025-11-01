Best College Football Prop Bets Today for Week 10 (Bet on John Mateer to Thrive vs. Tennessee)
We have a loaded slate of college football games to watch and bet on today, so before action begins at Noon, let's place a few bets. If you are in a state that allows you to bet on college football player props, I have some plays for you to get in on, including a bet on Oklahoma quarterback. John Mateer.
Best CFB Week 10 Prop Bets Today
- Seth McGowan UNDER 44.5 Rush Yards (-115)
- Luke Altmyer OVER 276.5 Passing Yards (-114)
- John Mateer OVER 1.5 Touchdown passes (+102)
Seth McGowan UNDER 44.5 Rush Yards (-115)
Seth McGowan has gone OVER 44.5 rushing yards in all but one game this season, but now he and the Kentucky offense have to face arguably the best run defense in college football. Auburn ranks first in opponent rush EPA, first in opponent yards per carry (3.08), and second in opponent rush success rate. The Wildcats would be smart to try to attack the Tigers' defense through the air instead of running the ball with McGowan.
Luke Altmyer OVER 276.5 Passing Yards (-114)
The Rutgers secondary has been horrific this season. The Scarlet Knights rank 132nd in opponent dropback EPA, and they've allowed teams to average an eye-popping 10.0 yards per pass attempt, which is the second-highest mark in the country. Air Force is the only team that allows more yards per throw at 10.7. I'd be surprised if Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer doesn't put up big numbers in this game. He has already gone over 276.5 passing yards three times this season.
John Mateer OVER 1.5 Touchdown passes (+102)
The Tennessee Volunteers have struggled to stop the run this season. They rank 119th in opponent dropback EPA, and they also rank 123rd in opponent completion percentage, allowing opposing quarterbacks to complete 67.87% of passes against them. That should set up John Mateer to have a big performance against them. Mateer hasn't thrown for more than one touchdown since Week 1 against Illinois State, but if Oklahoma were smart, they'd put the ball in his hands early and often against this Vols defense, which is enough for me to bet on him at +102 to throw two touchdowns on Saturday.
