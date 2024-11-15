Best College Football Props for Texas vs. Arkansas in Week 12
Texas is on the road in SEC play now in pole position to go to the SEC Championship.
However, the Longhorns will have a stiff test against a potent Arkansas team that is as healthy as its been in league play. Can the team look the part out of a BYE week and contend with the Texas offense?
I’m eyeing both team’s passing games as my favorite ways to attack this game from a player prop perspective. Let’s get into them!
Best College Football Prop Bets for Texas vs. Arkansas
- Taylen Green OVER 209.5 Passing Yards
- Luke Hasz OVER 23.5 Receiving Yards
- Isaiah Bond OVER 56.5 Receiving Yards
Taylen Green OVER 209.5 Passing Yards
Green has been battling a bone bruise on his leg, but is set to be fully recovered ahead of the team’s Week 12 matchup against Texas, who hasn’t been challenged whatsoever in the passing game this season.
This will be the best offense the Longhorns have faced this season in terms of EPA/Play as the Hogs rank 15th in the country. The Razorbacks have been able to hit big plays through the air all season, and Green’s dual-threat ability is a big reason why.
He has cleared this number in six of nine games this season, and given that the team is likely to be behind (the Hogs are a double digit underdog), I believe we see the team open up the playbook and scheme up some explosive pass plays out of the BYE week.
Against a potent Texas offense, Arkansas will need to try and match them, which is why I like Green to get his passing yards in.
Luke Hasz OVER 23.5 Receiving Yards
One of the premier tight ends heading into the season, Hasz has fallen out of the public eye amidst a quiet 2024 season.
However, he has been trending up as the season has gone on, hauling in nine catches for 136 yards over the last two games.
Given that I think this will be a pass-happy script from the Razorbacks, look for Hasz to be involved early and often and get over this number with relative ease.
Isaiah Bond OVER 56.5 Receiving Yards
As noted from Reed ‘Em and Weep this week, this is a big matchup for Bond.
The Razorbacks have a stout defensive line, but the secondary is a big issue and this can be a big outing for the now-healthy Isaiah Bond for Texas. I played over on his receiving yard prop of 56.5 yards given this matchup against a zone-oriented Arkansas defense, which has been where Bond has thrived. The Alabama transfer has averaged nearly three yards per route run and catching 79% of targets against zone coverage.
Arkansas is outside the top 100 in EPA/Pass, so I imagine the Longhorns will take to the air and feed its now healthy top target for him to clear this mark.
