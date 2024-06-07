Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Bet on Elly De La Cruz to Go Deep)
Let's ride into the weekend off a few big winners by betting on some players to hit a home run during Friday's MLB slate.
Nothing is more electric than seeing the player you bet on go deep, so if you're looking for a few batters to wager on to hit a dinger today, you've come to the right place. I've narrowed in on three that I've bet on.
MLB Home Run Bets
- Bryan Reynolds (+550) vs. Twins
- Elly De La Cruz (+550) vs. Cubs
- Brent Rooker (+450) vs. Blue Jays
Bryan Reynolds Home Run (+550)
Amongst all pitchers who have pitched at least 30.0 innings this season, Joe Ryan has the fifth highest home run rate, giving up 1.7 home runs per nine innings. That means we should target a member of the Pirates to hit a home run in this afternoon's interleague showdown.
Bryan Reynolds' power has been lacking this season compared to last, but I expect him to see some positive regression in that area. He's due to hit his ninth home run of the season tonight.
Elly De La Cruz Home Run (+550)
Justin Steele of the Cubs is another pitcher who has given up some home runs this season, allowing 1.4 dingers per nine innings pitched. On top of that, the Cubs' bullpen has given up 1.3 home runs per nine innings, the fourth highest rate amongst all bullpens.
Let's bet on Elly De La Cruz to hit a dinger tonight, who has seen some significant improvement in his power compared to last season. We're getting a good price on him to hit his 11th home run of the season.
Brent Rooker Home Run (+450)
No bullpen gives up more home runs than the Toronto Blue Jays. Their bullpen allows 1.7 home runs per nine innings, which is 0.3 more than the next worst bullpen. That means we should feel comfortable backing a member of the Athletics to go deep tonight.
The player I'm going to back is Brent Rooker, who has already hit 12 dingers on the year. His power has improved even further after hitting 30 home runs last season, sporting a .541 in slugging percentage this season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
