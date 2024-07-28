Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Bet Rafael Devers to Go Deep on Sunday Night Baseball)
There's no bet in baseball more satisfying to cash than a wager on a player to hit a home run. So, let's fight off the Sunday Scaries by trying to do exactly that.
We have a full slate of MLB games to watch and bet on today but I've targeted three specific players that I'm betting on to go deep.
Let's dive into them.
Best MLB Home Run Bets Today
- Adolis Garcia Home Run vs. Blue Jays (+400)
- Matt Vierling Home Run vs. Twins (+550)
- Rafael Devers Home Run vs. Yankees (+500)
Adolis Garcia Home Run
Despite Jose Berrios' solid ERA this season of 4.08, he has had some issues giving up home runs. Amongst all pitchers who have pitched at least 70 innings, Berrios has the 14th-highest home run rate, giving up 1.6 per nine innings pitched. To make matters worse for the Blue Jays, their bullpen ranks dead last in home runs allowed at 1.5 per nine innings.
That means we can feel free to bet on a member of the Rangers to go deep and I'm going to keep things simple. Corey Seagers has the most home runs for the Rangers with 19, but Adolis Garcia is right behind him with 18 and we can bet on him at 4-1 odds.
Matt Vierling Home Run
Bailey Ober of the Twins is another pitcher that has struggled giving up home runs this season. He has allowed 1.4 home runs per nine innings pitched, the 22nd most amongst all players who have pitched at least 70 innings this season.
Riley Greene leads the Tigers in home runs this season with 17, but since he's been recently put on the IL, we're going to targets their second-leading power bat in Matt Vierling, who has recorded 13 dingers in 2024. We can bet on him at a favorable price of +550.
Rafael Devers Home Run
Yankees fans are all too familiar with Carlos Rodon's tendency to give up homers. He has given up 1.7 home runs per nine innings pitched this season, the seventh most in the Majors.
For some reason, sportsbooks are giving us 5-1 odds on the Red Sox leading home run hitter to record another one tonight. Rafael Devers has gone deep 23 times this season and I'm going to bet on him to hit a 24th in this AL East showdown.
