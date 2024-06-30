Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Christian Yelich, Isaac Paredes Primed for Big Games)
There is only one day left in June to bet some home run props, so why don’t we close the third month of the MLB season with some winners?
Betting on home run props can be tricky, but there are two very favorable matchups on Sunday that I’m targeting.
Mainly, we’re fading two struggling veteran pitchers, but these two sluggers should be in a great spot to go deep this afternoon.
Best MLB Home Run Picks Today
- Isaac Paredes to Hit a Home Run (+500)
- Christian Yelich to Hit a Home Run (+600)
Isaac Paredes to Hit a Home Run (+500)
Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Isaac Paredes leads the team in homers (12) so far this season, and he’s in a great spot to go deep on Sunday.
The Rays are taking on Washington Nationals lefty Patrick Corbin, who has given up 12 homers in 16 games so far in 2024.
I don’t mind a bet on Randy Arozarena either in this matchup, but fading Corbin in any way is the way to go. Paredes is slugging .452 this season, hitting .327 on batted balls in play against left-handed pitching.
All season long, Corbin has struggled, posting a 1.53 WHIP. He’s in danger of giving up a long ball or two today.
Christian Yelich to Hit a Home Run (+600)
Milwaukee Brewers star Christian Yelich only has seven home runs on the season, but he’s in a prime spot to go deep against a division rival on Sunday.
The Chicago Cubs have Kyle Hendricks on the mound in this game, and he’s allowed 11 homers in 14 outings (57.2 innings of work). Hendricks has gotten shelled in 2024, and Yelich has fared well against the Cubs veteran in his career.
Across 53 at bats, Yelich is hitting .226 with two homers, two doubles, nine walks and six runs batted in. While the batting average isn’t great, Yelich has been able to take Hendricks – a sinker-ball pitcher – deep on multiple occasions.
Similar to Corbin, we’re fading a veteran starter that simply hasn't been able to slow batters down this season.
