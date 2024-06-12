Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Corey Seager Will Go Deep vs. Dodgers)
We have full slate of MLB games to bet on today so let's take advantage of that. We can place more bets than just sides and totals. One of the other types of bets we can place is whether or not a player will hit a home run.
No bet is more electric to cash than when you have a bet on a player to hit a dinger and you see him go deep.
Let's dive into my top three bets to hit a home run on Wednesday, June 12.
MLB Home Run Bets
- Ian Happ (+450) vs. Rays
- Mickey Moniak (+450) vs. Diamondbacks
- Corey Seager (+370) vs. Dodgers
Ian Happ Home Run
The Cubs will take on the Tampa Bay Rays tonight, who are starting Aaron Civale on the mound. Amongst all pitchers who have pitched at least 25.0 innings this season, Civale ranks 22nd in home runs per nine innings allowed at 1.7.
The Rays' bullpen also ranks second last in home runs per nine innings, giving up an average of 1.2.
That gives us the go ahead to bet on a member of the Cubs to hit a dinger. I'm going to opt for Ian Happ, who is due for another home run having just six on the season so far after hitting 21 last year.
Mickey Moniak Home Run
Mickey Moniak hasn't had a great season, batting just .172, but he has shown some power at times this season. I'm going to bet on him as he and the Angels take on the Arizona Diamondbacks with Slade Cecconi on the mound. Cecconi has allowed 2.2 home runs per nine innings pitched this season, the sixth worst mark amongst all pitchers who have pitched at least 25.0 innings.
Corey Seager Home Run
We're going to continue our strategy of fading a pitcher who has given up plenty of home runs this season. Walker Buehler gets the start for the Dodgers, and he has allowed 2.3 home runs per nine innings pitched on the season.
Corey Seager is seeking his third straight season with at least 33 home runs. He has hit 13 so far in 2024 so expect him to hit a 14th sooner rather than later.
