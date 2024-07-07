Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Rafael Devers, Teoscar Hernandez Highlight Top Targets)
One of the hardest things to do when betting on baseball is predicting a player to hit a home run, but if you can, the payout is extremely lucrative – unless you’re betting on Aaron Judge this season.
On Sunday, there are two players that I’m targeting to go deep, as they’re in favorable matchups and one of them has been on fire over his last 10 games.
Let’s cash one of these longshot bets to close out the holiday weekend!
Best Home Run Prop Picks for Sunday, July 7
- Teoscar Hernandez to Hit a Home Run (+320)
- Rafael Devers to Hit a Home Run (+320)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Teoscar Hernandez to Hit a Home Run (+320)
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernandez has dominated left-handed pitching this season, posting a slash line of .287/.319/.621 while slugging eight homers in just 87 at-bats.
He gets to face a lefty on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, as veteran Dallas Keuchel is on the mound for his third start of the 2024 season.
Keuchel comes into this outing with a 6.75 ERA, and he’s allowed three homers across his first two starts against the Texas Rangers and Colorado Rockies.
The Dodgers are No. 1 in MLB in OPS against lefties as a team, and I wouldn’t be shocked to see Hernandez lead the charge against Keuchel on Sunday.
Rafael Devers to Hit a Home Run (+320)
There may not be a hotter hitter in baseball right now than Boston Red Sox star Rafael Devers.
Over his last 10 games, Devers is hitting a ridiculous .368 with a 1.297 OPS, slugging five homers, including one on Saturday.
Devers could be in a good spot to go deep on Sunday, as New York Yankees youngster Luis Gil has struggled as of late, allowing at least one homer in four of his last five starts while his ERA has ballooned from 1.82 on June 4 to 3.41 entering tonight’s game.
A Yankee killer his entire career, Devers is a great bet in a standalone game on Sunday Night Baseball.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.