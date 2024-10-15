Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Target Jose Ramirez, Giancarlo Stanton in Game 2)
What a day it was for our MLB home run picks on Monday!
New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor and New York Yankees outfielder Juan Soto both hit home runs in wins for their teams, cashing two of the three homer bets that I gave out on Monday.
With the NLCS on a travel day on Tuesday, we have just one game to bet on – Game 2 between the Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians.
On Monday, I focused on a positive matchup for Soto in Alex Cobb, and we’ll look to do the same in Game 2 with Gerrit Cole on the bump for New York and Tanner Bibee starting for the Guardians.
Here’s a breakdown of two players to bet on to go deep on Tuesday night.
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Tuesday, Oct. 15
- Jose Ramirez to Hit a Home Run (+425)
- Giancarlo Stanton to Hit a Home Run (+330)
Jose Ramirez to Hit a Home Run (+425)
There are very few players in Major League Baseball with positive splits against Cole, but Jose Ramirez is one of them.
The Guardians star is hitting .391 (9-for-23) with two homers, a double, a triple, five runs batted in and six walks against Cole in his career. His 1.283 OPS against the Yankees ace is impressive, and I love him as a home run bet on Tuesday with the short porch in right field.
Cole allowed 11 homers in 17 regular season starts, and he gave up a home run in Game 1 of the ALDS against the Kansas City Royals.
Don’t be shocked if Ramirez is able to turn on a pitch from the Yankees ace tonight.
Giancarlo Stanton to Hit a Home Run (+330)
Giancarlo Stanton has not faced Tanner Bibee yet in his career, but the slugger’s postseason success speaks for itself.
After homering on Monday night in Game 1, Stanton now has 13 home runs in 32 postseason games (115 at bats). This means that he’s hitting a home run once every 8.8 times that he steps to the plate in the playoffs.
Simply amazing.
Stanton has been on a tear this postseason, hitting .368 with two homers, two doubles and five runs batted in over five games. He’s a great bet to go deep nearly every night for New York.
