Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Target Shohei Ohtani, Fernando Tatis Jr. in Game 5)
The NLDS has reached a winner-take-all scenario, as the San Diego Padres will look to pull off an upset against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodgers Stadium on Friday night.
After winning Games 2 and 3 to take command in the series, the Padres were shut out in Game 4 at home, setting up a best-of-one scenario tonight.
Mookie Betts has come up huge for the Dodgers, homering in each of his last two games while picking up four hits, but can he keep that going tonight?
Every day of the MLB season, the SI Betting team shares our favorite home run props, and today is not different.
Here’s who to target in Game 5 with a trip to the NLCS on the line.
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Friday, Oct. 11
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Shohei Ohtani to Hit a Home Run (+200)
- Fernando Tatis Jr. to Hit a Home Run (+320)
Shohei Ohtani to Hit a Home Run (+200)
I debated taking Betts in this market, but he’s hitting just .211 against Darvish in his career (one homer in 38 at bats as well), so instead I’m going to back Ohtani.
The soon-to-be NL MVP, is 4-for-16 with one homer in his first postseason of his career, and he has a favorable matchup against Darvish.
As great as the Padres righty has been in his last six playoff starts (2.56 ERA), he’s given up eight homers over that stretch. In fact, Darvish has allowed 16 home runs in 12 career postseason appearances.
Now, he didn’t get taken deep in Game 2, allowing just three hits and one run in seven innings of work, but don’t be shocked if Ohtani gets a hold of one in this matchup. The Dodgers slugger already homered in Game 1 at home.
Fernando Tatis Jr. to Hit a Home Run (+320)
There may not be a hotter hitter this postseason than Fernandon Tatis Jr., so why not back him to go deep on Friday?
Tatis Jr. has two hits in two at bats against Yoshinobu Yamamoto in his career, and he’s picked up at least one hit in all six of his playoff games. Overall, the Padres star is 11-for-22 at the dish with four homers and seven runs batted in this postseason.
Yamamoto was rocked in Game 1 of this series, giving up five hits, two walks and five runs in just three innings of work. Can Tatis and the Padres tee off on him again?
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.