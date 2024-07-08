Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Two Catchers to Bet to Go Yard on Monday)
If you’re going to bet on baseball, you might as well sprinkle a few bets on players to hit a home run, especially since a correct selection usually pays out at a pretty favorable price.
On Monday night, I’m focusing on a pair of catchers to launch one out of the park, as both Ryan Jeffers and Logan O’Hoppe have become key players for their respective squads in 2024.
Given their opponent’s pitchers on Monday, I think both backstops could be in line for a big game. Let’s break down why!
Best MLB Home Run Picks for Monday, July 8
- Ryan Jeffers to Hit a Home Run (+370)
- Logan O’Hoppe to Hit a Home Run (+370)
Ryan Jeffers to Hit a Home Run (+370)
The Minnesota Twins catcher has been terrific in the 2024 season, hitting .239 with 14 homers and an OPS of .807 heading into Monday’s matchup against Chris Flexen and the Chicago White Sox.
Flexen has been extremely prone to the long ball (a big reason why he has a 5.08 ERA), giving up 15 homers in 18 appearances, including at least one in five straight outings. Over that five-game stretch, Flexen has allowed seven total home runs.
That’s great news for Jeffers, who has been solid against right-handed pitching this season, hitting 10 of his 14 long balls while slugging .488. He’s been on fire over the last seven days, posting a .364/.462/.727 slash line.
I expect Jeffers to say hot in a favorable matchup on Monday.
Logan O’Hoppe to Hit a Home Run (+370)
Los Angeles Angels catcher Logan O’Hoppe has destroyed right-handed pitching so far in the 2024 season.
The youngster is hitting .299 with nine of his 12 homers against righties, slugging and impressive .495 against them.
That puts him in a great spot against Texas Rangers righty Jon Gray, who has seen his ERA jump from 2.17 to 3.92 over his last four starts. Gray has only allowed eight homers all season, but six of those have come in his last five outings.
Similar to Jeffers, O’Hoppe has played well over the last two weeks. In that 14-day stretch, the Angels catcher is hitting .297 with two homers and a slugging percentage of .487. He’s a great target at +370 tonight.
