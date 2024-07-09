Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Will Rafael Devers' Hot Streak Continue?)
What’s better than betting on a few players to hit a long ball for the MLB action each day?
That’s the goal of our Daily Dinger column at SI Betting, as we attempt to pick a few players that will go yard, hopefully netting a solid payout in the process.
On Tuesday, I’m focusing on two third basemen to go deep, as one of them has been arguably the hottest hitter in baseball after smacking two more long balls on Sunday night.
Best MLB Home Run Picks Today, Tuesday, July 9
- Jose Ramirez to Hit a Home Run (+475)
- Rafael Devers to Hit a Home Run (+190)
Jose Ramirez to Hit a Home Run (+475)
Jose Ramirez has a great matchup against the Detroit Tigers and veteran starter Kenta Maeda on Tuesday night.
Maeda was rocked in his last start – allowing nine runs – and he’s given up 13 home runs in 15 outings in 2024. His ERA is now 6.71, and I wouldn't be shocked to see him struggle against the Cleveland Guardians and their solid offense – 10th in homers and 12th in OPS.
Ramirez has nearly hit his home run total from last season (24) already this season, smacking 23 homers, including 15 against right-handed pitching.
I’ll gladly back him at this price against a struggling righty on Tuesday.
Rafael Devers to Hit a Home Run (+190)
There may not be a hotter hitter than Rafael Devers, who came through for us in the Daily Dinger column on Sunday night against the New York Yankees.
The Boston Red Sox star is hitting .405 with a .976 slugging percentage over his last 10 games, smacking seven homers over that stretch.
He’s now up to 21 homers on the season, and he has a favorable matchup on Tuesday against Joey Estes, who has allowed seven homers in 10 games for the Oakland A’s.
Estes did pitch a complete game shutout in his last start, but he had allowed five homers in his previous four outings. I’ll take a shot on Devers to stay red hot tonight.
