Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Yordan Alvarez in Perfect Spot to Go Yard on Wednesday)
The Wednesday MLB slate brings plenty of games and plenty of betting opportunities.
Let's venture over to the home run prop bets to attack Wednesday's card, which sets up to be another strong one for All-Star Yordan Alvarez, who is set for another home run as he continues to heat up in the month of June.
Meanwhile, there are two other surging young bats that are worth a bet on Wednesday, check it out below!
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets on Wednesday, June 26th
- Yordan Alvarez (+310)
- Colton Cowser (+600)
- Francisco Alvarez (+520)
Yordan Alvarez
Alvarez is hitting .333 in the month of June, best mark of the season, while cracking seven home runs. He is in the 97th percentile in xSLG while ranking in the 78th in hard-hit percentage.
He is an effortless power hitter, who is a threat to go deep at all times.
Alvarez will face Ryan Feltner and a lowly Rockies bullpen. For Feltner, he has been destroyed by lefties, who has allowed eight home runs in 186 batters faced, setting up for Alvarez to go deep.
Colton Cowser
Cowser hit the rookie wall this season, now hitting only .226 this season, but was able to go deep on Tuesday, his 10th homer of the year.
I think he may have busted through the wall and home runs may come in bunches. Looking at his MLBStatcast profile, Cowser should be due a serious uptick in play.
He is in the 95th percentile in barrel percentage and 92nd percentile in hard-hit percentage. He has an xSLG of .502 (90th percentile), which is far higher than his .429 mark.
Against soft-tossing Carlos Carrasco, who has a 5.40 ERA and is 27th in average exit velocity, Cowser can keep his fine play up.
Francisco Alvarez
Alvarez has returned with a vengeance from injury that cost him about a moth and a half. He has hit .368 in 38 at bats in June with two home runs, and I like him to go yard on Wednesday as it appears Luis Gil has hit the rookie wall.
Alvarez has hit righties very well, .299/.356/.448 slashes, but only one home run. On a humid day in Flushing with the wind blowing out at nearly 13 miles per hour, I like Alvarez at long odds.
