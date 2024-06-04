Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Yordan Alvarez Keeps Slugging)
Tuesday's MLB card is full of hitter friendly matchups, but who is in the best spot?
Yordan Alvarez is beginning to heat up for the Houston Astros, and I'm backing him to take a patchwork St. Louis Cardinals pitching staff deep at home for a second straight game.
Find out more about my home run prop bets for Tuesday below!
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 4th
- J.T. Realmuto (+400)
- Yordan Alvarez (+420)
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (+600)
J.T. Realmuto
One of the best hitting catchers in the big leagues, J.T. Realmuto is in a good spot to go deep at home in the hitter friendly Citizens Bank Park, which will have winds blowing out to left field at about eight miles per hour. For what it's worth, six of Realmuto's seven dingers have gone to left field.
The Brewers are likely going with opener Jared Koenig on Tuesday, followed by a soft tossing Collin Rea that has struggled to find his punch out pitch.
Realmuto particularly rakes against lefties, which he will likely see first in Koenig. He is hitting .338 with three home runs in 65 at bats against southpaws.
The catcher is fresh off a strong month of May where he posted .318/.356/.471 slashes, and I like him in favorable conditions to go deep here.
Yordan Alvarez
Alvarez was our target Monday and cashed in for us, so lets go back to the well on Tuesday.
The slugger is still posting fantastic numbers, even if his numbers don't show MVP-like numbers (yet). Alvarez ranks in the 95th percentile in xSLG and is barreling up nearly 13% of balls in play, per MLBStatcast, good for 84th percentile amongst qualified hitters.
Alvarez matches up against Andre Pallante and a mediocre Cardinals bullpen. Pallante is mainly a bullpen arm so there can be different pitchers facing Alvarez for each at bat, but if its a right hander like Pallante, look out. Alvarez has nine home runs and a slugging percentage over .500 against righties.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
Gurriel is a tough out for left handed pitchers, posting .333/.361/.536 slashes against southpaws with three home runs in 69 at bats.
While he hasn't been able to string together consistent hits, he still has plenty of power, ranking 62nd in hard-hit percentage this season.
Further, Giants starter Kyle Harrison has struggled this season, ranking in the 21st percentile in terms of hard-hit percentage and fails to keep the opponents' contact on the ground, allowing fly ball contact on nearly 63% of balls in play.
Gurriel is in a prime spot to go deep.
