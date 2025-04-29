Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks April 29 (Target Mookie Betts, Jose Ramirez)
Tuesday’s MLB action will have every team in action, leaving bettors plenty of chances to bet on a player to hit a home run.
However, there are some matchups that are more conducive to a long ball than others, including the Los Angeles Dodgers-Miami Marlins clash at 10:10 EST tonight.
Every day at SI Betting, we break down our favorite prop bet picks in the home run market, as we attempt to find a hot hitter in a favorable pitching matchup where they’ll be able to leave the yard.
It’s not easy to predict, but cashing a home run prop at long odds is extremely fun when it does come through. So, here’s a look at Tuesday’s pick, with a couple of All-Stars on the docket.
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Tuesday, April 29
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Jorge Polanco to Hit a Home Run (+475)
- Jose Ramirez to Hit a Home Run (+425)
- Mookie Betts to Hit a Home Run (+650)
Jorge Polanco to Hit a Home Run (+475)
Seattle Mariners infielder Jorge Polanco is red hot right now, hitting .377 on the season and .471 with four home runs over the last seven days.
So, I’m backing him to stay hot in a big matchup on Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Angels.
The Angels have Jack Kochanowicz on the mound, and the youngster has struggled in 2025, posting a 5.47 ERA while allowing five homers in five starts. To make matters worse, the Angels bullpen has been awful this season, allowing 13 homers while posting a 4.95 ERA – the fourth-worst mark in MLB.
Polanco has hit all seven of his home runs against right-handed pitching, putting together a .381/.412/.778 slash line in the process. He’s a great target on Tuesday since he’s been so hot at the dish.
Jose Ramirez to Hit a Home Run (+425)
Cleveland Guardians star Jose Ramirez has hit better against left-handed pitching than right-handed pitching in 2025, but four of his five homers have come against righties.
On Tuesday night, Ramirez has a solid matchup against Minnesota Twins righty Chris Paddack, who has given up five homers in five starts while posting a 6.45 ERA. The Twins are 0-5 in Paddack’s outings this season.
The Twins bullpen – despite a 3.39 ERA – has also allowed 10 homers in the 2025 season. I don’t mind taking a shot on Ramirez against a struggling starter tonight.
Mookie Betts to Hit a Home Run (+650)
My favorite home run bet for Tuesday is in the last game of the night between the Dodgers and Marlins.
Dodgers star Mookie Betts is hitting just .230 with four homers this season, but he has a matchup that he has dominated throughout his MLB career on Tuesday.
Betts is facing Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara, who is off to a slow start in his first season back from Tommy John. Alcantara has 6.56 ERA across five starts for the Marlins and has given up three homers.
In his career against Alcantara, Betts is hitting 6-for-13 (.462) with one double, two homers and four runs batted in.
To make things even better for the Dodgers star, things shouldn’t be too tough after Alcantara exits on Tuesday. The Marlins bullpen has given up 16 homers this season – the second-most in MLB – while posting a 4.41 ERA.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.