Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet on Byron Buxton, Matt Olson to Go Deep)
Another day, another chance to bet on some home run props in Major League Baseball!
On Monday, we cashed a +450 prop on Washington Nationals rising star James Wood to hit a home run, and I’m eyeing another player in that series to go deep on Tuesday night.
Tuesday’s action features a 15-game slate with a few pitchers that have struggled to open 2025, and I’m planning on fading some of them in this market.
Predicting home runs is not easy to do – a 1-for-3 day like Monday is awesome – but the SI Betting team is here every day to help bettors find favorable matchups to cash in on these longshot plays.
Here’s a few players to consider to go deep on May 13.
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Tuesday, May 13
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Matt Olson to Hit a Home Run (+350)
- Jonah Heim to Hit a Home Run (+400)
- Byron Buxton to Hit a Home Run (+370)
Matt Olson to Hit a Home Run (+350)
Matt Olson isn’t having a massive season for the Atlanta Braves, but he does have seven homers despite a pedestrian .408 slugging percentage.
On Tuesday, Olson has a solid matchup against a former Brave in Mike Soroka, who has struggled in two outings for the Nationals this season. The righty has posted a 7.20 ERA, giving up one home run and 10 hits across 10.0 innings of work.
While Olson is not hitting for average this season (.224), he has smacked six of his seven homers against right-handed pitching. In addition to that, Olson has six homers in the last 28 days, a sign that he’s coming around after a slow start to the campaign.
He’s worth a look in this market since Soroka has struggled, but also because the Nationals rank dead last in bullpen ERA (7.08) this season. Their ‘pen has also allowed 16 homers in 2025.
Jonah Heim to Hit a Home Run (+400)
Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim may be my favorite target to hit a home run on Tuesday.
Heim and the Rangers are facing the terrible Colorado Rockies, who have Kyle Freeland on the mound. Freeland, a lefty, has only allowed three homers this season, but he has a 6.41 ERA and 1.65 WHIP. So, batters are still knocking around the veteran to open the 2025 season.
Heim has been elite against left-handed pitching this season, posting a .323/.382/.581 slash line with two homers and two doubles in just 31 at bats.
The Rockies’ bullpen has also been prone to giving up the long ball, allowing 17 so far this season. Out of all of the Rangers’ bats, Heim is my favorite target in this matchup since the offense has struggled as a whole this season, ranking 27th in MLB in OPS.
Byron Buxton to Hit a Home Run (+370)
Minnesota Twins slugger Byron Buxton has a great matchup on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles and lefty Cade Povich.
In seven appearances in 2025, Povich has allowed seven home runs, posting a 5.55 ERA in the process. That sets up well for Buxton, who has been elite against left-handed pitching in 2025. The former All-Star has a .346 batting average against lefties and has smacked two of his homers against them this season despite getting just 26 at bats.
Buxton has nine homers overall, and he’s been on fire over the last two weeks, hitting over .300 with three homers to his name.
I think this is a great matchup to back the Twins star, especially since Baltimore doesn't have much help after Povich exits this game. The O’s have a 5.06 bullpen ERA and have given up 20 homers as a group in the 2025 season.
