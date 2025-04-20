Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet on James Wood, Jazz Chisholm Jr.)
Who doesn’t love betting a player to hit a home run?
On Sunday, the Major League Baseball action kicks off in the early afternoon, and there should be plenty of players who end up leaving the yard through the day’s games.
I’m targeting one New York Yankees star – who is facing one of the most home-run prone pitchers in the league – as well as a youngster in the National League who is red hot to open the 2025 season.
Betting on home runs is tough, but we could cash in on some pretty favorable odds if one of these stars comes through on April 20.
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Sunday, April 20
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Jazz Chisholm to Hit a Home Run (+425)
- James Wood to Hit a Home Run (+550)
Jazz Chisholm to Hit a Home Run (+425)
Yankees star Jazz Chisholm Jr. already has six homers in the 2025 season, and he could be in a good spot to hit one on the road against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday.
Chisholm and the Yankees are facing Ryan Pepiot, who has given up six homers in four starts this season, ranking 32nd percentile in expected ERA and first percentile in pitching run value.
As a team, the Yankees rank second in MLB in OPS, and Chisholm has been a big part of that because of his power – even though his batting average is below the Mendoza line.
Pepiot has been one of the most home-run prone pitchers in all of baseball in 2025.
James Wood to Hit a Home Run (+550)
Washington Nationals rookie James Wood already has seven homers in the 2025 season, and he’s facing lefty Kyle Freeland at the home-friendly Coors Field on Sunday afternoon.
Wood has a doubleheader on Sunday, but I like him even more in the lefty-lefty matchup considering his splits against left-handed pitching in 2025.
This season, Wood has three homers against lefties, posting a .300/.344/.667 slash line. Freeland has pitched well this season – allowing just one home run – but the Rockies bullpen has given up 12 homers (the second-most in baseball).
Wood is worth a look on Sunday at +550 odds.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.