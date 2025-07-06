Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet on Pete Alonso, Shohei Ohtani on Sunday)
There are a ton of exciting ways to wager on Major League Baseball, but one of the best is betting on players to hit a home run.
While these bets aren’t easy to hit, they do offer pretty favorable payouts if you’re able to predict them correctly.
On Sunday, I’m eyeing three All-Star caliber players, including NL MVP frontrunner Shohei Ohtani to make some noise at the dish.
Let’s take a look at each of these home run props for the action on July 6.
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Sunday, July 6
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Pete Alonso to Hit a Home Run (+425)
- Shohei Ohtani to Hit a Home Run (+160)
- Pete Crow-Armstrong to Hit a Home Run (+425)
Pete Alonso to Hit a Home Run (+425)
Pete Alonso went deep for the New York Mets on Saturday against the New York Yankees, and he gets to face a familiar starter on Sunday with lefty Max Fried on the mound.
Alonso and Fried have a ton of history against each other from Fried’s time with the Atlanta Braves. While Alonso hasn’t dominated the matchup, he is 10-for-39 with a double, two homers and seven runs batted in against Fried in his career.
The Yankees ace has been really great in 2025, posting a 2.13 ERA, but he has allowed nine homers – including two in his last start.
With New York’s bullpen struggling as of late, I wouldn’t be shocked to see Alonso poke one out in this series finale. The Mets slugger is hitting an impressive .290 with 20 homers this season, and he has a .822 OPS against lefties.
Shohei Ohtani to Hit a Home Run (+160)
Shohei Ohtani has been slumping a bit this week – he’s hitting just .136 – but he does have seven homers over his last 28 days.
On Sunday, Ohtani will face Houston Astros righty Ryan Gusto, who has worked both as a starter and out of the bullpen, allowing 10 homers in 64.1 innings of work. Gusto has a 4.90 ERA, and he’s allowed four home runs over his last three outings.
Ohtani has been elite against right-handed pitching all season, posting a .271/.403/.652 slash line with 24 home runs. This price isn’t great, but the three-time MVP is hard to pass up in this prop market.
Pete Crow-Armstrong to Hit a Home Run (+425)
Chicago Cubs star Pete Crow-Armstrong has been on fire as of late, hitting .333 with two homers over the last week (six games), pushing him to 23 homers in the 2025 season.
Most of Crow-Armstrong’s damage has come against right-handed pitching, as he’s hitting .307 with 18 homers and a .971 OPS against righties this season. On Sunday, he has a familiar matchup with St. Louis Cardinals righty Erick Fedde, who allowed three homers in a start against the Cubs last month.
PCA is just 1-for-4 against Fedde in his career, but the Cardinals righty enters this start with a suspect 4.56 ERA.
I wouldn’t be shocked to see the Cubs tee off on him on Sunday night, and this is a great price to take PCA at to leave the yard.
