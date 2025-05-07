Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet on Spencer Torkelson to Hit Home Run vs. Rockies)
Welcome to hump day. If you're feeling dragged down by the week, there's nothing that will make things better quite like cashing in on a home run bet. I'm here to help you out in doing exactly that.
There are three batters I'm targeting for tonight's action, one of them being Spencer Torkelson to hit a home run against the Colorado Rockies. Let's dive into them.
Top Home Run Bets Today
All odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Royce Lewis Home Run (+600)
- Spencer Torkelson Home Run (+500)
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Home Run (+500)
Royce Lewis Home Run (+600)
Royce Lewis and the Minnesota Twins are set to face Charlie Morton of the Baltimore Orioles tonight, which could lead to plenty of dingers. Morton has allowed 2.3 home runs per nine innings pitched this season, the fourth most amongst all starting pitchers. On top of that, the Orioles' bullpen is allowing 1.3 home runs per nine innings, the third most amongst all bullpens.
Royce Lewis made his 2025 debut yesterday and now that he has a game under his belt, I'm going to bet him to hit a home run in his second start. He hit 16 home runs in 82 games last season.
Spencer Torkelson Home Run (+500)
The Detroit Tigers are in Colorado to take on the Rockies tonight and will face Chase Dollander, who gets the start for the Rockies. He has given up 2.9 home runs per nine innings pitched, the most amongst all Major League starters.
Spencer Torkelson has already hit 10 home runs this season so I'm surprised we can get him at 5-1 to hit a home run at Coors Field against the guy who has allowed the highest home run rate this season.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Home Run (+500)
I'm convinced Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s lack of power to start the year is simple due to being on the wrong side of variance and we'll see him rack up some home runs in a hurry at home points this season. Tonight is a great chance for him to record his fifth of the season when he takes on Yusei Kikuchi and the Angels. Kikuchi is allowing 1.5 home runs per nine innings pitched and the Angels' bullpen is giving up 1.9 home runs per nine innings, the most in Major League Baseball.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!