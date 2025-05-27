Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet on Trea Turner to Hit Home Run vs. Braves)
Memorial Day is in the rear view mirror but the MLB season marches on. We don't have any day games today, but we do have a loaded slate of games to bet on tonight.
If you want to try to cash in big, the home run market is one place you can do that. Nothing is more electric than cashing in on a player to hit a home run, so that's what I'm going to try to do tonight. I have three players I'm locking in on to hit a dinger today. Let's dive into them.
Top Home Run Picks Today
- Jung Lee Home Run (+900)
- Trea Turner Home Run (+625)
- Josh Smith Home Run (+575)
Jung Lee Home Run (+900)
Jack Flaherty gets the start for the Detroit Tigers today and he enters the game with the fourth highest home runs allowed rate amongst all pitchers who have pitched 50+ innings at 1.9 per nine innings. He has especially struggled against left-handed batters, giving up seven home runs and a .489 slugging percentage against them this season. With that in mind, let's target a lefty bat of the Giants in Jung Lee, who's second on the Giants in slugging percentage at .459 and has already hit six home runs this season.
Trea Turner Home Run (+625)
Spencer Strider has struggled since his return to action, giving up two home runs in his first 9.1 innings pitched this season. If his struggled continue, betting on a member of the Phillies to go deep against him today seems like a good wager. The player I'm going to target is Trea Turner, who is fourth on the Phillies in slugging percentage at .443, but has hit just five home runs this season. Based on his slugging numbers, it's only a matter of time before he hits a sixth dinger.
Josh Smith Home Run (+575)
Not only is Bowden Francis giving up 2.7 home runs per nine innings pitched this season, but he's been especially bad against left-handed bats. With that in mind, it seems like a no-brainer to bet on a lefty bat of the Texas Rangers tonight.
