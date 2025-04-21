Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Target Aaron Judge, Juan Soto on Monday)
Every day at SI Betting, we break down our top picks to go deep to potentially cash in on some favorable odds.
What better time to back some superstars to hit a few home runs than Monday’s eight-game MLB slate?
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge and New York Mets superstar Juan Soto both have great matchups to go deep on Monday night, and they’re just two of three All-Stars that I believe are worth betting on.
While the odds aren’t as long for the top players to go deep, there are a few matchups that I just can’t pass up tonight.
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Monday, April 21
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Aaron Judge to Hit a Home Run (+200)
- Juan Soto to Hit a Home Run (+380)
- Fernando Tatis Jr. to Hit a Home Run (+260)
Aaron Judge to Hit a Home Run (+200)
This season, Judge already has seven home runs, and he’s hitting a ridiculous .390/.495/.707 for the first-place Yankees.
On Monday, Judge faces Cleveland Guardians righty Gavin Williams, who has allowed a few homers already this season and allowed Judge to take him deep once in two matchups against him.
Judge only has one homer over the last two weeks, so I think this is a little bit of a buy-low spot, especially since the Guardians bullpen has also been prone to giving up the long ball, allowing eight this season.
Juan Soto to Hit a Home Run (+380)
Mets star Juan Soto has just three homers in the 2025 season, but he has a familiar matchup on Monday night against struggling Philadelphia Phillies starter Aaron Nola.
This season, Nola has a 6.65 ERA across four starts, leading the Phillies to four straight losses in those outings. On top of that, he’s been taken deep four times.
In his career against Nola, Soto is hitting 9-for-35 (.257) but he’s smacked three homers during that stretch. On top of that, Soto has drawn 15 walks in 50 plate appearances against Nola in his career.
If the Phillies starter pitches to Soto, he’s a solid target at nearly 4/1 odds.
Fernando Tatis Jr. to Hit a Home Run (+260)
The San Diego Padres take on the Detroit Tigers on Monday night, and Fernando Tatis Jr. has an amazing matchup for him to go deep.
Tigers starter Keider Montero allowed 19 homers in 19 appearances (16 starts) last season, and he followed that up by allowing three homers in his season debut in 2025.
Tatis already has eight homers on the season, and he’s been red hot through the first month, hitting an impressive .358. I wouldn’t be shocked to see him smack his ninth homer against Montero since he’s so prone to the long ball.
