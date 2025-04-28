Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Target Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani on Monday)
A new week means a ton of new matchups in Major League Baseball, and there are plenty of sluggers to consider in the home run prop market for these series openers on April 28.
Every day at SI Betting, we share our favorite picks for players to hit home runs, and on Monday, I have a trio of superstars to look at .
Picking home run hitters is tough – it’s not easy to predict props at these odds – but there are some favorable pitching matchups for superstars like Francisco Lindor and Aaron Judge.
Here’s why you should back these three All-Stars to leave the yard on Monday.
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Monday, April 28
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Aaron Judge to Hit a Home Run (+185)
- Francisco Lindor to Hit a Home Run (+320)
- Shohei Ohtani to Hit a Home Run (+300)
Aaron Judge to Hit a Home Run (+185)
New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge has been unreal so far in the 2025 season, hitting .406 with eight homers and 27 runs batted in while posting an absurd 1.217 OPS.
Fresh off of an MVP, Judge has been the best player in baseball once again to start the 2025 season – even with Juan Soto no longer in a Yankee uniform.
On Monday, Judge is facing the Baltimore Orioles, a team that he has thrived against in his career. In 107 games against Baltimore, Judge is hitting .313 with 117 hits, 45 home runs, 96 RBIs and 103 runs scored. He’s nearly hitting a home run for every two games that he plays against Baltimore.
Plus, Judge is facing Orioles rookie Tomoyuki Sugano, who has pitched well in the 2025 season (3.54 ERA), but is prone to the long ball. Sugano has given up six home runs in the 2025 season, including at least one homer in four straight starts.
I love this matchup for Judge.
Francisco Lindor to Hit a Home Run (+320)
Speaking of New York teams, Mets star Francisco Lindor has a great matchup on Monday evening against the Washington Nationals and starter Trevor Williams.
This season, Williams has a 5.11 ERA, allowing three home runs, and led the National League in home runs allowed (34) in the 2023 season.
Lindor has hit well against Williams in his career, posting a .286 batting average (4-for-14) with two doubles, one homer and three runs batted in.
Overall this season, Lindor is hitting .312 and five homers in the 2025 season and he’s smacked all five of those homers against right-handed pitching.
Shohei Ohtani to Hit a Home Run (+300)
Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani has six home runs in the 2025 season, and he has a great matchup against the Miami Marlins on Monday night.
Miami’s bullpen has gotten shellacked in the 2025 season, allowing 16 homers while posting a 4.54 ERA. On top of that, the Marlins are starting youngster Edward Cabrera, who has a 6.14 ERA and has allowed at least one homer in all three of his outings in 2025.
Ohtani is actually hitting for a better average against left-handed pitching this season, but five of his six homers have come against righties. This is too good of a matchup to pass him by at +300.
