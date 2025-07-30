Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Target Anthony Volpe, Kyle Stowers on Wednesday)
Wednesday’s baseball slate offers some exciting value on the home run prop market.
The Orioles-Blue Jays game is loaded with players on both sides who have shelled the opposing starting pitching, so I would look to bet any of Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Ryan O’Hearn and Adley Rutschman, Cedric Mullins and Tyler O’Neill in that matinee; those five have combined for 15 home runs.
But for the sake of time and preparation, we’re focusing on players in later matchups with proven matchup history and power hitting success throughout July in this trio of Daily Dingers. Just hitting on one of these guys will put you in the black.
Here’s why I’m taking Yankees infielder Anthony Volpe, Nationals switch-hitter Josh Bell and one of baseball’s biggest breakouts in the Marlins' Kyle Stowers to go long in their respective games.
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Wednesday, July 2025
- Anthony Volpe (+560)
- Josh Bell (+540)
- Kyle Stowers (+400)
Anthony Volpe to Hit a Home Run (+560 at FanDuel)
I never thought I’d be on a Volpe home run prop this season — or any batting prop for that matter — but he has five of them in his last 10 games and gives enough value on the market Wednesday. My attention really draws to his career domination on Zack Littell, who he’s betting .455 against with a pair of home runs in 12 plate appearances.
This is also being played at Yankee Stadium, one of the most home run-prone parks in the game, while Volpe bats .263 with five homers in 32 games against the Rays. With Judge out of the lineup, other hitters need to compensate, and Volpe’s rhythm and splits makes him the most optimal bat to do so in this spot.
Josh Bell to Hit a Home Run (+540 at FanDuel)
Bell’s switch-hitting has made for some serious road power this season, blasting nine of his 13 homers away from Nationals Park. He enters Wednesday's matchup batting .324 with a .479 slugging percentage in July. Rookie starter Ryan Gusto has been slacking at home for Houston, serving up 10 home runs to left-handed hitters and carrying a bloated 6.35 ERA in his own ballpark.
With Bell's dominance against right-handed pitching and Gusto's alarming .573 slugging allowed to lefties, I love Bell at +540.
Kyle Stowers to Hit a Home Run (+400 at FanDuel)
Ever since watching the Home Run Derby, I’ve realized Stowers is arguably the most underrated player in baseball. But all you need to do is look at his numbers to realize that: this guy is top five in wRC+ this season. He’s never faced Mikolas before, but the matchup invites nuclear exit velocity.
Per FanGraphs, Mikolas struggles mightily with left-handed power, surrendering a .471 slugging percentage and nearly 1.6 home runs per nine. On top of the left-right advantage against Mikolas, Stowers has hit 10 home runs in the month of July. His scorching 24.7% Pull AIR % on Statcast spells problems for the Cardinals staff in the sweltering heat. At +400? Yes, please.
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel Promo Code today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.