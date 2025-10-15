Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Target Cal Raleigh, Vlad Guerrero Jr.)
The ALCS continues on Wednesday night with Game 3 in Seattle.
The Mariners poured it on for a 10-3 win in Game 2, with Julio Rodriguez, Jorge Polanco, and Josh Naylor all going deep in the victory.
At SI Betting, we share our favorite home run props for every day of the MLB season, and there are a pair of sluggers that I’m targeting tonight.
Here’s a complete breakdown of these home run props for Wednesday, Oct. 15.
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Wednesday, Oct. 15:
- Cal Raleigh to Hit a Home Run (+296)
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to Hit a Home Run (+406)
Cal Raleigh to Hit a Home Run (+296)
Seattle hosts an ALCS game on Wednesday night for the first time since 2001, and Cal Raleigh is now up to 62 home runs on the year after hitting one in Game 1. You have to bet on him in this situation.
The price is a bit lower than we’d want for a playoff game, especially in Seattle, but Big Dumper has shown time and time again that he can defy the odds.
Raleigh finished the season with 10 home runs in 25 September games, including four in a four-game stretch from the 20th to the 24th. That was the last time he homered at T-Mobile Park, but it won’t be the last time in 2025.
The middle of the Mariners’ lineup is making it hard for Toronto to pitch around Raleigh, and he should take advantage of that on Wednesday night.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to Hit a Home Run (+406)
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been quiet in the ALCS thus far. He went 0 for 4 in Game 1 and 0 for 3 with a walk in Game 2. But much like Raleigh, he can strike at any time.
The good news for Guerrero Jr. is that he hasn’t struck out in this series. In fact, he only has one strikeout in six games (53 plate appearances) in these playoffs.
The Blue Jays slugger has been making contact, and I’ll take him to come up clutch with a home run at 4/1 odds in Game 3 tonight.
