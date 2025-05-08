Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Target Corey Seager, Freddie Freeman)
Thursday’s MLB action features a plethora of afternoon games, although not every team is in action as several squads travel before beginning their weekend series.
Even with a few less games to bet on, the SI Betting team never misses a day to bet some home run props.
On Thursday, I’m eyeing a pair of left-handed sluggers to go deep, including a pick for Los Angeles Dodgers star Fredde Freeman, who is off to an extremely fast start in 2025.
Here’s a full breakdown of the picks for May 8.
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Thursday, May 8
- Freddie Freeman to Hit a Home Run (+330)
- Corey Seager to Hit a Home Run (+475)
Freddie Freeman to Hit a Home Run (+330)
This season, Freeman is hitting .362 with eight homers for the Dodgers, and he’s crushed right-handed pitching.
Seven of Freeman’s eight homers in 2025 are against righties, and he’s posted an absurd .400/.469/.814 slash line against them.
On Thursday, Freeman is facing the Arizona Diamondbacks and a pitcher that he’s thrived against in his career – youngster Brandon Pfaadt. In 11 career at bats against the D-Backs righty, Freeman has four hits, including one homer and two doubles.
He should be able to tee off on Pfaadt in this one, as the young starter has given up seven homers in seven appearances in 2025.
Corey Seager to Hit a Home Run (+475)
Texas Rangers star shortstop Corey Seager only has four homers in the 2025 season, but he’s hitting a solid .281 heading into Thursday’s afternoon matchup with the Boston Red Sox.
Seager and the Rangers are facing Brayan Bello, who has a 2.55 ERA this season, but his FIP is north of 5.00. On top of that, Bello has given up three homers in three starts.
That sets up well for Seager, who has thrived against Bello in his career. He’s 4-for-11 against the Red Sox righty and has also worked a walk. While Seager has never taken Bello deep, I love how well he’s fared against him in his career.
This prop is worth a look with Seager sitting at nearly 5/1 odds.
