Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Target Freddie Freeman, Riley Greene)
Every team in Major League Baseball is in action on Tuesday – and there’s one doubleheader – giving us plenty of chances to bet on players to hit a home run.
That’s right, every day here at SI Betting we share our favorite home run prop bets, and I’m eyeing a few starts for Tuesday’s action that have extremely favorable pitching matchups.
I mentioned a doubleheader, which is between the Cleveland Guardians and Washington Nationals, and there is a Guardians star worth looking at in Game 1 this afternoon.
Plus, Los Angeles Dodgers star Freddie Freeman is facing a pitcher that he absolutely mashes against on Tuesday and could hit his first homer against him in his career.
Here’s a complete breakdown of the top home run props for Tuesday’s action.
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Tuesday, May 6
- Freddie Freeman to Hit a Home Run (+425)
- Jose Ramirez to Hit a Home Run (+310)
- Riley Greene to Hit a Home Run (+425)
Freddie Freeman to Hit a Home Run (+425)
The Dodgers and Freeman are taking on the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night, facing Cal Quantrill for the second time this season.
Quantrill struggled in his last outing against the Dodgers, allowing six hits, four runs and a homer in 3.2 innings, pushing his ERA to a whopping 8.10 on the season.
So, this is already a great matchup for Freeman, before you consider how he’s fared against Quantrill in his career. In 17 at bats, Freeman is 9-for-17 with three extra-base hits, posting a 1.365 OPS.
Even though he’s never taken Quantrill deep, I love Freeman in a matchup against a pitcher that he’s thrived against. This season, Freeman is off to a great start, hitting .337 with seven home runs.
Jose Ramirez to Hit a Home Run (+310)
Guardians star Jose Ramirez has five home runs in the 2025 season, hitting four of them against right-handed pitching while posting a .706 OPS. While Ramirez has actually fared better against lefties in 2025, I think he’s in a solid spot to go deep in Game 1 of this doubleheader.
Washington is starting righty Jake Irvin, who has allowed eight home runs in seven starts despite a respectable 4.01 ERA.
The Nationals also have one of the worst bullpens in MLB, posting a 6.55 ERA while allowing 13 homers this season. Ramirez is one of many Guardians to consider in this market on Tuesday.
Riley Greene to Hit a Home Run (+425)
Detroit Tigers outfielder Riley Greene is off to a great start in 2025, hitting eight homers while batting .274. He’s thrived against right-handed pitching, hitting seven of his eight homers against them while posting a .884 OPS.
On Tuesday, Greene is playing at the homer-friendly Coors Field, and he’s taking on a young pitcher in Chase Dollander that has been prone to the home run in 2025.
Dollander has given up eight homers in five starts, posting a 6.48 ERA overall. Colorado’s bullpen has also allowed 13 homers in the 2025 season.
Greene should continue his hot start to the season on Tuesday.
