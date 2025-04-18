Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Target James Wood, Cal Raleigh on Friday)
Friday’s Major League Baseball action features a loaded 15-game slate, and there are plenty of ways to bet on it.
So, why not wager on some home run props?
Every day at SI Betting, we share our top picks for players to go yard, as home run props are tricky to pick, but insanely fun to root for.
On Friday, there are three pitchers that I’m looking to fade, as they’ve all allowed a bunch of homers already in the 2025 season.
Washington Nationals young star James Wood highlights Friday’s picks, but he’s not the only slugger that could go deep on April 18.
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Friday, April 18
- Yandy Diaz to Hit a Home Run (+400)
- Cal Raleigh to Hit a Home Run (+245)
- James Wood to Hit a Home Run (+550)
Yandy Diaz to Hit a Home Run (+400)
Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Yandy Diaz has already hit three homers this season, and I love this matchup for him against the New York Yankees and Carlos Rodon.
Not only has Rodon allowed at least one homer in every one of his starts in 2025 (five overall), but he’s struggled against Diaz in his career. The Rays slugger is 4-for-11 (.364) with one homer and three runs batted in against Rodon.
Two of Diaz’s three homers have come against left-handed pitching this season, and he’s hitting 44 points higher against lefties than righties with a .625 slugging percentage in 2025.
He’s a great target to open today’s home run picks.
Cal Raleigh to Hit a Home Run (+245)
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is red hot right now, and he has a good matchup to keep it going on Friday night.
Raleigh already has eight homers in the 2025 season (six of them coming against right-handed pitching), and he’s hit seven of those home runs over the last 11 days (since April 6).
On Friday, he gets a crack at Toronto Blue Jays youngster Bowden Francis, who has given up four homers in three starts. Francis has a 5.70 Fielding Independent Pitching this season, a sign that he could get knocked around in this matchup.
While these odds aren’t very favorable, it’s hard to fade Raleigh when he’s on this kind of a hot streak.
James Wood to Hit a Home Run (+550)
Washington Nationals youngster James Wood leads the National League in home runs with six, yet he’s set at +550 to go deep against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Friday.
Not only is Coors Field one of the more favorable ballparks to the long ball because of the elevation, but the Rockies are one of the worst pitching staffs in baseball in 2025.
Friday’s starter – Chase Dollander – has a 5.06 ERA this season and has already allowed four homers in two starts. Plus, the Rockies’ bullpen has given up the second-most home runs in MLB (12) so far this season.
Wood has shockingly struggled against right-handed pitching (he’s hitting just .195 this season), but he’s still found a way to hit three home runs.
At this price, the former second-round pick is a must bet on Friday.
