Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Target James Wood, George Springer)

Sunday’s MLB action features a loaded afternoon slate, and there are plenty of chances to wager in the prop market.
One of the most exciting ways to bet on player props in MLB is by taking home run props, and at SI Betting, we aim to share our favorite home run props every day during the 2025 season.
There are a few pitching matchups I’m looking to target on Sunday, including a fade of New York Yankees starter Marcus Stroman in his first start back from a knee injury.
Plus, Washington Nationals rising star James Wood is red hot right now, and I think he could be in line for a big game against the Los Angeles Angels in their series finale.
Here’s a breakdown of each of the home run picks I’m making for Sunday’s action.
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Sunday, June 29
- James Wood to Hit a Home Run (+265)
- George Springer to Hit a Home Run (+370)
- Nick Kurtz to Hit a Home Run (+370)
James Wood to Hit a Home Run (+265)
This season, Wood already has 22 home runs, and he’s done it while posting an extremely impressive slash line of .281/.379/.553.
Over the last week, Wood is hitting .318 with one home run, and he’s smacked five homers over the last two weeks while hitting a solid .277.
On Sunday, the Nationals star has a favorable matchup against Angels starter Jack Kochanowicz, who enters this start with a 5.49 ERA, allowing 15 home runs in 16 starts.
Wood has already hit 15 home runs against right-handed pitchers, while posting an impressive .283 batting average and a .970 OPS. Wood is my favorite target in this market on Sunday.
George Springer to Hit a Home Run (+370)
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer may be the hottest hitter in baseball right now, and he’s entering a solid matchup against Boston Red Sox righty Walker Buehler.
Springer is hitting .556 over the last week and .378 over the last two weeks, pushing his season-long average to .268.
He has 11 home runs in the 2025 season, including seven of those against right-handed pitching (while posting a .277 batting average).
Springer has one hit against Buehler in his career, but it was a home run. Meanwhile, Buehler has struggled in the 2025 season, allowing 13 homers in 13 appearances while posting a 6.29 ERA.
Nick Kurtz to Hit a Home Run (+370)
The New York Yankees have Marcus Stroman on the mound on Sunday for the first time since he went down with a knee injury, and the veteran has struggled in 2025.
He posted an 11.57 ERA in three appearances to open 2025, and he’s coming off a 2024 season where he allowed 19 homers in 30 appearances while posting a 4.31 ERA.
Enter A’s slugger Nick Kurtz.
Kurtz has dominated against right-handed pitching this season, posting a .280/.351/.610 slash line while smacking 11 of his 12 homers in the 2025 season. Kurtz is also hitting .327 with seven home runs over the last two weeks, making him one of the hottest hitters in the American League.
I think this is too good of a matchup to pass up in a game with a sky-high total (10) on Sunday.
