Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Target Kyle Tucker, Padres Slugger)
A massive Sunday slate in Major League Baseball features an intriguing Sunday Night Baseball clash between the Chicago Cubs and Philadelphia Phillies.
For that matchup, there is a star outfielder that is worth taking in the prop market, and as we do every day at SI Betting, I’m sharing a few picks for players to go deep on April 27.
For today’s games, I’m focusing on a late afternoon starter between the San Diego Padres and Tampa Bay Rays and the Sunday Night Baseball clash where Kyle Tucker is a great pick to hit a home run at some pretty favorable odds.
Here’s a full breakdown of the picks for Sunday.
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Sunday, April 27
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Kyle Tucker to Hit a Home Run (+500)
This season, Tucker is hitting .300 with seven homers ,and he’s really dominated against right-handed pitching, posting an OPS of 1.028.
Tucker has smacked four of his seven homers against right-handed pitching, and I think he’s in a prime spot to take advantage of Aaron Nola and the Phillies on Sunday.
Nola is off to a terrible start in 2025, posting a 6.43 ERA while leading the Phillies to an 0-5 record in his five outings. The former All-Star has also allowed six home runs, including multiple games where he’s allowed at least two homers.
That bodes well for Tucker and the Cubs offense, and I’m shocked to see Tucker at +500 odds to go deep against a struggling arm. However, it is worth noting that he’s 0-for-5 against Nola in his career.
I’m choosing to look past that to place this wager on Sunday.
Gavin Sheets to Hit a Home Run (+600)
Padres slugger Gavin Sheets has three homers (all against right-handed pitching) in the 2025 season, and he’s posted an impressive .288/.324/.470 slash line against them.
Now, he’s taking an extremely home-run prone arm in Tampa Bay’s Zack Littell. Through five starts, Littell has a 5.28 ERA and has given up eight home runs, including at least one homer in four consecutive starts.
There are plenty of Padres to consider betting on in this matchup – including Fernando Tatis Jr. at +220 odds – but I like the price for Sheets at +600 since he rakes against righties.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
