Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Target Trent Grisham, Kyle Stowers on Memorial Day)
Monday’s Memorial Day action in Major League Baseball features a bunch of afternoon games, giving bettors a chance to wager all day long while enjoying the holiday.
When it comes to betting on baseball, the SI Betting team shares our favorite home run prop bets every day of the season.
Hitting a home-run bet isn’t easy, but targeting favorable pitching matchups – and hot hitters – can help cash in on some really long odds.
On Monday, I have two picks that are +500 or longer, as both players are facing pitchers that are prone to the long ball this season.
Let’s break down each of these picks for the final day of this holiday weekend!
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Monday, May 26
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Alec Burleson to Hit a Home Run (+750)
- Kyle Stowers to Hit a Home Run (+500)
- Trent Grisham to Hit a Home Run (+340)
Alec Burleson to Hit a Home Run (+750)
St. Louis Cardinals lefty Alec Burleson only has four home runs this season,but he’s dominated against right-handed pitching.
Burleson is hitting .294 with a .777 OPS against righties, smacking all four of his homers against them. He’s also been red hot over the last two weeks, posting a .370/.414/.667 slash line with a pair of home runs.
On Monday, Burleson gets a crack at the struggling Charlie Morton, who has a 10.22 ERA as a starter (7.68 ERA overall) for the Baltimore Orioles and has given up nine homers in 12 appearances.
The Orioles also have a struggling bullpen, as they rank 27th in bullpen ERA and have given up 31 long balls in 2025.
Kyle Stowers to Hit a Home Run (+500)
Miami Marlins outfielder Kyle Stowers has 10 homers in the 2025 season, and all 10 have come against right-handed pitching.
Overall, Stowers is hitting .309 this season, and he has an impressive OPS of .922. On Monday, he takes on the San Diego Padres and Randy Vasquez, who has allowed a bunch of home runs as of late.
Vasquez didn’t allow a homer in his first five starts of 2025, but he’s now given up five long balls over his last five outings. The righty has a 3.49 ERA and 5.08 FIP, so I wouldn’t be shocked to see the Marlins get to him on Monday night.
Stowers is far and away the most trustworthy power bat in the Miami lineup, and getting him at +500 is a pretty solid price since he’s homered eight times over the last 28 days (24 games).
Trent Grisham to Hit a Home Run (+340)
New York Yankees outfielder Trent Grishham is having a great 2025 season, hitting .257 with 12 homers and an .897 OPS.
Almost all of Grisham’s damage has come against right-handed pitching, as he’s smacked 10 homers while hitting .286. The outfielder has an insane 1.028 OPS against righties in 2025.
On Monday, Grisham takes on the Los Angeles Angeles and righty Jack Kochanowicz, who has given up nine homers in 10 outings this season. Kochanowicz has a 5.03 ERA, and the Angels bullpen is the worst in MLB.
Los Angeles’ ‘pen has a 6.45 ERA (30th) and has given up 33 homers (also 30th) so far in 2025.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.