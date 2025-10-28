Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Target Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Freddie Freeman)
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays face off in Game 4 on Tuesday night after Freddie Freeman’s walk-off heroics in the 18th inning of Game 3.
Freeman’s longball was the fifth of the game, four of which came off Dodgers’ bats, including two by Shohei Ohtani.
At SI Betting, we share our favorite home run props for every day of the MLB season, and there are a pair of sluggers that I’m targeting tonight.
Here’s a complete breakdown of these home run props for Tuesday, Oct. 28.
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Tuesday, Oct. 28:
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to Hit a Home Run (+357)
- Freddie Freeman to Hit a Home Run (+484)
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to Hit a Home Run (+357)
Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has come alive in the playoffs with six home runs in 14 postseason games after hitting just 23 home runs in the regular season. He has yet to go deep in the World Series, but Tuesday night might be his night.
Guerrero Jr. has found success against Shohei Ohtani in his career, going 3 for 8 with a double and a home run. He’s also hit three of his six home runs on the road in these playoffs, which tracks with his regular-season OPS splits of .901 on the road and .796 at home.
The first baseman went 2 for 7 with two walks and, most importantly, no strikeouts on Monday night. He’s making contact, and it’s only a matter of time before he leaves the yard.
Freddie Freeman to Hit a Home Run (+484)
It took until the 18th inning, but we hit on Freddie Freeman to go deep in Game 3, and I’m going right back to him in Game 4.
The Dodgers first baseman also went 2 for 7 with two walks and no strikeouts on Monday night. His last two flyouts were 103.9 and 104.4 mph off the bat before getting up to 107.4 mph to power it over the center field fence in the 18th inning.
Freeman is 1 for 4 against Bieber in his career and that one hit was indeed a home run. He’s been clutch in the World Series throughout his career and I’ll gladly take this nearly 5/1 price for him to go deep again.
