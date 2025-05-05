Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Wager on Jose Ramirez and Brice Turang to Go Deep)
Monday's MLB slate is a small one, but if you still want to get in on some dinger action, you've come to the right place. For today's action, I have a bet on a player with short odds as well as a long shot bet for those of you who want to try to cash in big.
Let's dive into them.
Best MLB Home Run Picks Today
- Jose Ramirez Home Run (+360) via FanDuel
- Brice Turang Home Run (+1200) via DraftKings
Jose Ramirez Home Run (+360)
Of all the pitchers starting in today's games, it's Jake Irvin of the Washington Nationals who is allowing home runs at the highest rate, allowing 1.7 home runs per nine innings pitched. On top of that, the Nationals' bullpen is also allowing 1.0 home runs per nine innings pitched.
That should set up for a member of the Guardians to go deep and I think Jose Ramirez is the bet to make. He has five home runs on the season but his .437 slugging percentage and history of hitting dingers makes me think a sixth home run is just around the corner. If you want a bit of a "safe" pick to hit a home run tonight, Ramirez is your guy.
Brice Turang Home Run (+1200)
If you want a long shot bet to hit a dinger toniht, consider Bryce Turang of the Milwaukee Brewers. He has hit three home runs this season and has a strong slugging percentage of .400.
Turang and the Brewers will also face Ronel Blanco of the Astros, who has allowed 1.6 home runs per nine innings this season. This is a great opportunity to get in on Turang at 12-1 odds to hit a dinger.
