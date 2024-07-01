Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Altuve and Alvarez Total Bases Props, Hunter Brown K prop)
Let’s get in on some day time plus-money action on July 1!
Let’s ride the Houston Astros hot streak, and bet they will play well on short rest today.
Best MLB Prop Bets Today
Hunter Brown over 5.5 K (+130) at DraftKings
Hunter Brown has exceeded this prop for six straight starts and in eight of 16 games started this season.
It’s true that the Toronto Blue Jays are not a particularly strikeout-prone team (just a 19.9% K-rate vs. righties this season), but the Astros will need Brown to go as deep into this game as possible since they exhausted their bullpen in Queens yesterday.
Brown is striking batters out at a rate of 9.95 per nine this season, so I’ll take the chance on the plus-money payout.
Jose Altuve over 1.5 total bases (+110) at DraftKings
I like all of the Astros hitters today vs. Yariel Rodriguez, but I’m officially picking Jose Altuve.
Why?
Because Altuve got ejected from the game yesterday after a botched call by the home plate umpire. Altuve was fired up and that just screams first pitch home run today (+550 if you’re really going for it).
Here are some more reasons to buy in: Altuve is hitting .328 with eight home runs in day games this year, and he hit .333 with four home runs and six doubles in June.
Yordan Alvarez over 1.5 total bases (+120) at DraftKings
If the Astros don’t play well today, this article is going to look pretty awful, but it’s too hard to turn down this payout.
Yordan Alvarez has been scorching hot, hitting .349 with a 1.139 OPS in June. That hot June also included seven home runs, eight doubles, and a triple.
Alvarez is one of the best hitters in MLB, and Rodriguez has an ERA of 5.91.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.