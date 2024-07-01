SI

Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Altuve and Alvarez Total Bases Props, Hunter Brown K prop)

Breaking down the best prop bets for the action in Major League Baseball on Monday, July 1.

Jennifer Piacenti

Jun 28, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) celebrates after hitting a leadoff home run in the first inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports / Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Let’s get in on some day time plus-money action on July 1!

Let’s ride the Houston Astros hot streak, and bet they will play well on short rest today. 

Best MLB Prop Bets Today

Hunter Brown over 5.5 K (+130) at DraftKings

Hunter Brown has exceeded this prop for six straight starts and in eight of 16 games started this season.

It’s true that the Toronto Blue Jays are not a particularly strikeout-prone team (just a 19.9% K-rate vs. righties this season), but the Astros will need Brown to go as deep into this game as possible since they exhausted their bullpen in Queens yesterday.  

Brown is striking batters out at a rate of 9.95 per nine this season, so I’ll take the chance on the plus-money payout. 

Jose Altuve over 1.5 total bases (+110) at DraftKings

I like all of the Astros hitters today vs. Yariel Rodriguez, but I’m officially picking Jose Altuve. 

Why? 

Because Altuve got ejected from the game yesterday after a botched call by the home plate umpire. Altuve was fired up and that just screams first pitch home run today (+550 if you’re really going for it). 

Here are some more reasons to buy in: Altuve is hitting .328 with eight home runs in day games this year,  and he hit .333 with four home runs and six doubles in June.

Yordan Alvarez over 1.5 total bases (+120) at DraftKings

If the Astros don’t play well today, this article is going to look pretty awful, but it’s too hard to turn down this payout.  

Yordan Alvarez has been scorching hot, hitting .349 with a 1.139 OPS in June. That hot June also included seven home runs, eight doubles, and a triple. 

Alvarez is one of the best hitters in MLB, and Rodriguez has an ERA of 5.91. 

In addition to being a fantasy sports and betting analyst at Sports Illustrated, Jennifer is a radio host for Sirius XM Fantasy Sports Radio, and she hosts her own podcast, “Waiver Wired” on the Extra Points podcast network. Jennifer has been nominated for multiple FSWA awards for her NFL DFS video series. She’s a Scott Fish Bowl Finalist, and she finished third overall in the 2021 NFFC post-season mini. Jennifer is also a featured expert on MLB Network’s “Bettor’s Eye,” and a member of the esteemed Tout Wars, the fantasy baseball battle of the experts.

