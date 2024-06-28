Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Astros at Mets: Ronel Blanco K Prop and Yordan Alvarez Hitting Prop)
Let’s have some fun and head into the weekend with some plus-money payouts.
There are a lot of fun bets on the board today, but let’s focus on a game with two of the hottest teams in baseball -- the New York Mets host the Houston Astros at Citi Field tonight.
Best MLB Prop Bets Today
Ronel Blanco under 5.5 K (+120) at DraftKings
Don’t get me wrong, I expect Ronel Blanco to pitch well, but I like the plus-money for the under here for a few reasons.
First, the Mets have just a 20.8% K-rate vs. right-handed pitching (10th in MLB). Second, the Mets are playing great baseball right now and that number is even lower across the past two weeks of play (18.7%).
Third, Blanco is not really a high K-rate pitcher. He’s punching batters out at a rate of just 8.4 per nine innings.
Despite pitching seven strong innings and getting the win in his last outing, he only struck out four Orioles -- who have a higher K-rate than the Mets this month.
The Mets and Astros are two of the hottest-hitting teams in baseball right now. I don’t expect a lot of punch outs for either pitcher tonight.
Yordan Alvarez over 1.5 total bases (+100) at DraftKings
Yordan Alvarez over .5 RBI (+140) at DraftKings
Ordinarily a lefty on lefty matchup favors the pitcher, but Yordan Alvarez is far from ordinary.
Alvarez is hitting .337 with eleven extra-base hits vs. southpaws this season. On top of that, he’s been better on the road (.338 vs. .244 BA) and he’s been on fire lately.
He has an OPS of 1.120 in June with seven home runs and 19 RBI.
Lefty Jose Quintana has an xERA of 5.14, according to Statcast, and Yordan is one of the best hitters in the league batting third in a loaded lineup that’s averaged 6.67 runs per game across their last three.
Yeah, I’ll grab these plus-money options.
