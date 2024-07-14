Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Blake Snell, Logan Gilbert Both Elite Targets on Sunday)
The prop market is alive and well on the Sunday before the MLB All-Star break, and a few starting pitchers have caught my eye.
I’m starting with San Francisco Giants lefty Blake Snell, who is making his second start since coming off the injured list, and I also think there’s some value on Seattle Mariners righty Logan Gilbert this afternoon.
Let’s break down the best props before the MLB world takes a short break for the All-Star festivities.
Best MLB Prop Bets for Sunday, July 14
- Blake Snell UNDER 5.5 Strikeouts (+105)
- Logan Gilbert UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs (-140)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Blake Snell UNDER 5.5 Strikeouts (+105)
Blake Snell returned for the San Francisco Giants on July 9, pitching five innings of shutout ball.
He threw just 73 pitches, but the lefty also allowed just one hit, a sign that he’s starting to get back to himself after a very slow start to the 2024 season.
Since Snell may be on a pitch count again in this game, I’m taking the UNDER on his strikeouts total. He has just two starts with more than 5.5 K’s, and the Minnesota Twins rank ninth in the league in strikeouts per game at 7.87 per game.
Unless Snell goes significantly deeper into this matchup, I can’t see him clearing this strikeout total.
Logan Gilbert UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs (-140)
This is a prime matchup for Logan Gilbert, who has a 2.94 ERA on the season and has allowed four or fewer earned runs in every single start this season.
Gilbert has hit the OVER on this prop in back-to-back games, but now he faces a Los Angeles Angels team that is just 22nd in OPS in 2024.
The Seattle Mariners righty has 10 starts with two or fewer earned runs this season, and I think this is a great spot for him to return to form after a couple of shakier outings to open July.
