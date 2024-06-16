Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Fade Corbin Burnes, Brady Singer in Sunday's Action)
There are plenty of ways to bet on the Major League Baseball action on Sunday, but two of my favorite plays happen to be in the prop market on two starting pitchers.
Usually, I like to back some of the best pitchers in the league in the prop market, but this Sunday I’m actually fading two pitchers in different props.
With Zack Wheeler and Corbin Burnes taking the mound in Baltimore, I have questions about one of their strikeout props, and there’s also a starter in the Kansas City Royals-Los Angeles Dodgers game that could be in a rough spot.
Here’s a breakdown of the two props I’m betting on Sunday.
Best MLB Prop Bets for Sunday, June 16
- Corbin Burnes UNDER 6.5 Strikeouts (-135)
- Brady Singer OVER 5.5 Hits Allowed (-160)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Corbin Burnes UNDER 6.5 Strikeouts (-135)
Baltimore ace Corbin Burnes has been great in 2024 – posting a 2.08 ERA in 14 starts, but the strikeout numbers haven't really been there compared to previous years.
Burnes has fallen under 6.5 punchouts – his line on Sunday – in 12 of his 14 starts this season, only clearing this prop one time since striking out 11 hitters on Opening Day.
The Phillies average 8.24 strikeouts per game this season, but I’m not sold on Burnes cruising past this number. He ranks in just the 62nd percentile in strikeout percentage this season, and he has just 16 strikeouts over his last three starts (five, five and six) despite throwing seven innings in each of them.
This number is simply too high to back since Burnes is 2-for-14 on it this season.
Brady Singer OVER 5.5 Hits Allowed (-160)
Kansas City Royals starter Brady Singer is in for a tough matchup against the No. 1 team in OPS on Sunday.
The Dodgers rank third in Major League Baseball in hits this season, and Singer has gotten off to an awful start in June, allowing 16 hits across two starts.
Over his last five outings, he’s allowed nine, six, four, nine and seven hits in those games, pushing his season-long WHIP to 1.22.
Singer is going to have a tough time with this Dodgers lineup, especially since he was tagged by another elite offense – the New York Yankees – for seven hits and seven runs in his last game.
Take the OVER on this prop, even though you have to lay some juice.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.