Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Fade These Starters on Sunday, July 7)
Looking to wager on some prop bets for the Sunday action in Major League Baseball?
There are several games in the later slate to dive into – including the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox on Sunday Night Baseball – but I’ve narrowed things down to two pitchers that I’m willing to fade on July 7.
We’re backing a troubling trend for a young starter in the Yankees-Red Sox matchup as well as fading a veteran who has to take on one of the best teams in baseball. Let’s dive into the picks.
Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Sunday, July 7)
- Luis Gil OVER 2.5 Walks Allowed (+140)
- Dallas Keuchel OVER 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed (-160)
Luis Gil OVER 2.5 Walks Allowed (+140)
New York Yankees rookie Luis Gil got off to a torrid start this season, but he’s cooled off a lot as of late. His ERA has ballooned from 1.82 on June 4 to 3.41 heading into this start with the Boston Red Sox, and a major reason for that has been his lack of control.
Gil was a great target early in the season with his walks prop, and that seems to be the case once again, as the youngster has allowed 13 walks over his last four starts.
He has at least two walks in each of those games, including four free passes over five innings in an outing against Boston.
At this price, I think Gil is worth a shot to allow three more walks on Sunday night.
Dallas Keuchel OVER 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed (-160)
Veteran lefty Dallas Keuchel has bounced around Major League Baseball the last few seasons, landing with the Milwaukee Brewers in the 2024 campaign.
Through his first two starts, Keuchel has a 6.75 ERA, allowing five runs in four frames against the Texas Rangers before giving up two runs in 5.1 innings against the Colorado Rockies.
Milwaukee has somehow won both of those games, but things are going to get a lot tougher on Sunday against a Los Angeles Dodgers offense that is No. 1 in MLB in OPS against left-handed pitching.
The Dodgers are simply one of the best hitting teams in baseball – even without Mookie Betts – and I expect them to jump all over the soft-throwing Keuchel in this matchup.
Since even the lowly Rockies were able to muster two runs against the veteran, don’t be shocked if baseball’s best offense against lefties gets three or more.
