Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Gerrit Cole, Garrett Crochet Are Top Targets Sunday)
One of the best ways to bet on baseball is by taking player props, and I’m focused on three starting pitchers on Sunday in a loaded 15-game slate.
Can New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole bounce back after a dreadful outing against the New York Mets? Will Garret Crochet’s strong season for the Chicago White Sox continue?
I have bets for both of those starters – and one more ace – on the final day of June.
Best MLB Prop Bets Today
- Gerrit Cole UNDER 4.5 Hits Allowed (+125)
- Freddy Peralta UNDER 4.5 Hits Allowed (-160)
- Garrett Crochet OVER 17.5 Outs Recorded (-160)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Gerrit Cole UNDER 4.5 Hits Allowed (+125)
Are we buying low on Gerrit Cole on Sunday?
You bet I am.
Cole was rocked by the New York Mets earlier this week – no question – but he allowed just three hits in his season debut. Plus, the Yankees have allowed him to throw just 62 and 72 pitches, pulling him through four innings in both of his outings this season.
The Blue Jays have dominated the Yankees pitching in this series, but it’s rare that we’ll get this Cole prop at plus money.
It’s worth a shot for him to bounce back on Sunday.
Freddy Peralta UNDER 4.5 Hits Allowed (-160)
Freddy Peralta has made two starts against the Chicago Cubs this season and Milwaukee is 0-2 in those games.
But, it hasn’t really been Freddy’s fault.
The Milwaukee ace allowed just three hits in each of those outings, and he’s only allowed more than four hits one time in five starts this month.
Overall this season, Peralta has a 1.17 WHIP and has only given up 71 hits in 87 innings of work. The Cubs rank in the bottom 10 in the league in both hits and OPS, so don’t be shocked if Peralta turns in a third solid outing against his division rival.
Garrett Crochet OVER 17.5 Outs Recorded (-160)
Lefty Garrett Crochet has been terrific in 2024, posting a 3.05 ERA, 2.54 FIP and leading the lowly Chicago White Sox to a 7-10 record in his 17 starts – shocking since the White Sox have just 24 wins all season.
Crochet has a favorable matchup against the 27-win Colorado Rockies, and I think he can get through six innings on Sunday.
Over his last seven outings, Crochet has cleared 17.5 outs six times, finishing with exactly 17 in his last outing. Colorado shouldn’t score enough to chase Crochet from this game early, and Chicago has let him clear 100 pitches in two outings already this month.
I expect to see six plus innings – and likely a quality start – from Chicago’s ace on Sunday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
